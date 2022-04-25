“Tonight we launch the great electoral battle of the legislative elections” This is what Marine Le Pen said on Sunday after learning the result of the presidential elections in which Emmanuel Macron won 58.5 percent. The statements of the also French deputy suggest that her political project is still standing.

And it is that in June the legislative elections will be held, in which it is expected that Le Pen can measure himself and add more seats with his National Grouping party. Although there are divisions in the extreme right, they are committed to conquering parliament to remove the majority that Macron has had since 2017.

The former candidate assured days before the second round that if she did not win, she would not compete for the presidency again but that she would continue “defending” the French. “I don’t know in what position but I will do my best”said.

Despite the results, he did not show a face of defeat, on the contrary, he was satisfied and this is due to the progress made by the extreme right, although for the moment the French raised a wall to contain it.

Le Pen returns to her seat in parliament and is likely to face that June election. “The game is not over. The historic result tonight puts our movement in an excellent position to achieve a good number of deputies,” he said on Sunday night.

If the extreme right achieves those desired seats, Macron would govern without a majority and Le Pen would be closer to his proposals, which are: lower taxes, a referendum on immigration, a ban on headscarves and the elimination of wind power, at least those are more achievable from the National Assembly. There is also a confrontation with the current president regarding the reduction or not of the pension age. Macron proposes to increase it to 65 years, while Le Pen prefers to leave it at 62.

With this last point, an interesting and confrontational debate could take place between the legislative and executive powers.

There are two aspects that were decisive in the intention of voting towards the deputy, and was his rapprochement with Russia and the proposal of a security alliance with that country but also the creation of a European Alliance of Nations, with which the European Union felt threatened and is now breathing in the face of Macron’s triumph, or at least for the moment.

