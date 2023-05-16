There Formula 1 go back to Imola for the GP of Emilia Romagna 2023sixth test of Formula 1 World Championship. This is the first of the two races scheduled in Italy, with F1 racing in our country at Imola and Monza. It is also the home race for the Ferrariwith the Santerno circuit, entitled to Enzo and Dino Ferrariwhich is a few km from Maranello.

Unfortunately, the Rossa encountered many difficulties on the track in the first races, slipping back to You love me relegated to the role of 4to strength of the World Cupeven behind theAston Martin. There Red Bull appears unapproachable by everyone, while Ferrari has to contend with the Mercedes and now with the dark green Of Fernando Alonso to conquer at least one place on the podium.

Timetable F1 Imola 2023 live SKY, Now TV8

The GP of Emilia Romagna at Imola on TV can be seen in direct as well as up Sky and streamed on Now also clear on TV8with the green light starting at 15.00 of Sunday May 21st.

The Emilia Romagna GP at Imola is also live on TV8

Friday 19 May 2023 (FREE PRACTICE)

13.30-14.30: Free practice 1 (live on Sky Sport F1)

17.00-18.00: Free practice 2 Qualifying (live on Sky Sport F1)

Saturday May 20, 2023 (FREE TRIALS e QUALIFICATIONS))

12.30-13.30: Free practice 3 (live on Sky Sport F1)

16.00-17.00: Qualifying (live on Sky Sport F1 and on TV8)

Sunday May 21, 2023 (COMPETITION)

15.00: Race (live on Sky Sport F1 and on TV8)

F1 Imola tickets Emilia Romagna GP 2023

At Imola in the heart of the “Motor Valley” of Emilia-Romagna, there will be no lack of support for Ferrari, with the stands going towards the sold out. A few days from the GP there are still tickets available for the whole weekend.

Tickets for Imola for sale online

Tickets can be purchased online on the Imola racetrack website or up Ticketone. For the 2023 race, the Autodromo has created six new grandstands at the bends for the fans Villeneuve, Tosa, Gresini, Mineral Watersand in the starting area in front of the pits.

Imola F1 track Emilia Romagna GP

The Imola racetrack, also known as Enzo and Dino Ferrari International Circuitis located in the heart of “Motor Valley” of the Emilia-Romagna Region and was opened for the first time in 1953. It has undergone many renovations and updates over the years.

Aerial view of the Imola circuit, with 12 left and 9 right corners

From a technical point of view it is a fast and demanding circuit, characterized by high-speed corners, tight chicanes and long straights. The track is long 4,929 km (63 laps) and go counterclockwise, with 12 left turns and 9 right turns. Imola is a “classic” track, closer compared to the more modern ones and it is also for this reason that overtaking is particularly challenging but, at the same time, more spectacular.

The absolute record lap of an F1 on the Imola track is 1’13″609scored in 2020 by Mercedes-AMG of Valterri Bottas in qualifying. The race record instead belongs to Lewis Hamilton (1’15″484). In 2022 the tender was won by Max Verstappenin front of the teammate Sergio Perez.

Max Verstappen has won the last two editions of the Emilia Romagna GP at Imola

Finally, at Imola the drivers in qualification for the first time they have the obligation to use a type of compound different for the tires, for each of the three sessions, with the Hards scheduled for Q1, the Mediums for Q2 and the Softs for Q3.

You may also be interested in this content

👉 F1 2023 calendar

👉 F1 2023 Drivers and Constructors standings

👉 Drivers and constructors F1 points as they are awarded

👉 Sprint Race how it works

👉 LIVE F1 times

👉 F1 2023 NEWS

👉 F1 2023 technical regulation

👉 New Power Unit F1 2026 regulation

👉 What do you think about the F1 season? Jump over F1 discussions on the FORUM!

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK