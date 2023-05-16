It is the second attempt to oust Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso in less than a year. The process that seeks to submit to the consideration of the members of the National Assembly the continuity or retirement of the president begins this Tuesday, May 16, a high-risk appointment for the head of state who is facing a Legislature with an opposition majority. On May 10, the assembly members gave the green light to impeachment on charges of alleged corruption, which Lasso rejects.

Crucial week for the survival of the Government of Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso. The National Assembly set for this Tuesday, May 16, at 10:00 am local time, the start of the impeachment trial against the president.

In the last few hours, the Minister of Government, Henry Cucalón, made it clear that the head of state will defend himself against accusations of alleged corruption. “He’s going to the National Assembly, despite the fact that it is a process flawed in illegality because there is no report with which they are judging him. Tomorrow he will go, he will defend himself, it will be clear why there is no peculation some”, the official told local radio.

Lasso arrives at this stage after legislators approved a motion of no confidence last week with 88 votes in favor of the 116 parliamentarians present at the session, exceeding the margin of half plus one to continue the process.

The opposition accuses him of “embezzlement” or embezzlement of public funds, for not acting after allegedly learning that some officials fraudulently awarded various company contracts to third parties. state-owned Ecuadorian Oil Fleet (Flopec).

However, the president rejects the accusations, assures that the contract was signed years before he took office and that during his Administration the corresponding changes were made to a process that would have been fraudulent.

Despite his arguments, the head of state and former banker, considered right-wing, remains on the ropes before a Legislature with an opposition majority that is seeking his dismissal for the second time.

Since the beginning of his term, in May 2021 for a period of four years, Lasso has faced fierce legislative opposition that has frequently rejected his main government projects, which has blocked his administration.

But the strongest blow to mark the path that would lead to his dismissal was dealt by the Assembly last Sunday, when more than two thirds of the legislators re-elected Virgilio Saquicela to his presidency, backed by correísmo, the political force of former president Rafael Correa, which Lasso accuses of being behind promoting his removal from office.

An imminent ‘cross death’?

The president aims to defend himself in impeachment, but still has an ace up his sleeve.

At any time, according to Ecuadorian law, the leader of the Executive could activate a formula enshrined in the Constitution that allows him to dissolve the Legislative, a resource known as “cross death.”

Members of the National Assembly vote in favor of the impeachment of Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso for alleged corruption, during a session in Quito, on May 9, 2023. © AFP/Rodrigo Buendía

In case of opting for this measure, Lasso could govern by decree for up to six months, with the control of the Constitutional Court, but at the same time he would have to call presidential and legislative elections.

For the analyst and professor of the Latin American Faculty of Social Sciences, Julio Echeverría, the president arrived at this complex scenario because he did not manage “a line of consensus building based on the country’s great objectives.”

In addition, the expert highlighted to AP that the president aroused greater opposition by executing an economic policy in which he prioritized the balance of fiscal accounts, sacrificing public investment and social programs.

How would impeachment proceed?

It is expected that this Tuesday the head of state will appear before the plenary session of the Executive, where the assembly members will have two hours to argue their accusations against Lasso.

Subsequently, the president will have the same period of time for his defense. Then, both parties will have an additional hour for possible replicas.

Lawmakers from Ecuador’s National Assembly attend a session to discuss a report recommending the opening of impeachment hearings against President Guillermo Lasso, in Quito, Ecuador, March 4, 2023. REUTERS – KAREN TORO

Afterwards, a debate will take place in which each of the 137 members of the unicameral Parliament will be able to intervene for 10 minutes.

It is estimated that the final session that will determine the fate of the president of Ecuador will take place next Saturday, May 20.

With Reuters, AP and local media