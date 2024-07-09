In addition to the intense activity on the track with the exhibitions of extraordinary historic cars – in the seven previous editions several hundred cars have alternated on the track, telling the story of over 50 years of international motorsport: from the 1952 Bristol Cooper T20, the 1953 Maserati A6GCM Interim, the 1954 Maserati 250 F and the 1959 Cooper Maserati T51 up to the Toro Rosso STR03 with which Sebastian Vettel won his first Grand Prix in 2008, passing through the Minardi M189 – M190 – M192 – M194 – PS04 of Alboreto, Martini, Bruni, Baumgartner and Sala, the Ferrari 312T5 – 126C4 – 312B2 – 312B3 – 642 – 643 chassis 128 – 639 chassis 106 – 412 T1 chassis 154, F93A of Alboreto, Alesi, Ickx and Merzario, Lauda, ​​Regazzoni, Prost, Mansell and Berger, the Williams FW14 (brought to the track by Riccardo Patrese) – FW08C – FW16 – FW33 of Rosberg, Patrese, Senna, Hill and Coulthard, Barrichello and Maldonado, the McLaren MP4/5 B and MP4/7 of Ayrton Senna and Berger, the Tyrrell P34/02 and P34/05 legendary 6 wheels of Scheckter and Depailler, the Tecno F1 123/3 chassis 005, the Wolf WR7 of James Hunt, the Mercedes F1 W04-2013 of Lewis Hamilton and the F1 W07-2016 of Nico Rosberg, the Theodore TR1, the Fittipaldi F8 of Keke Rosberg, the Ensign 177 of Clay Regazzoni, the Arrows A3 – A11 – A21 – A22 of Verstappen, De La Rosa and Cheever, Patrese and Mass, the March 761 of Brambilla, the Surtees F5000, the Osella FA1/E Alfa Romeo of Corrado Fabi, the Fondmetal Fomet 1 of Chiesa and Tarquini, the Jaguar R1, R2 and R3, the Osella Fondmetal FA1/M, the Dallara-Consworth 190 of Pirro, De Cesaris and Morbidelli and the Lola-Alfa Romeo Indy of 1990, the Merzario A3 F1 of 1979, the Shadow DN3A – DN8 of Patrese, Pryce, the Lotus Type 91 – Lotus 72 E-5 of Ickx, the Monteverdi F1, the De Tomaso F1 of 1961. Alfa Romeo 33/TT/3 of 1971 and 1973, Lancia Beta Montecarlo and Lancia Endurance LC 2, Maserati MC12, 2017 Ligier JSP3, 2012 Alpine A450B LMP2 – the intense programme is enriched by numerous activities inside the paddock area and the conference room including book presentations by the most authoritative names in Motorsport, conferences, talk shows, screenings of docu-series and award ceremonies.

CONFERENCE ROOM – THE PROGRAM

· SATURDAY 24 AUGUST, Imola Racetrack – Conference Room (STAIRS E)

10:00 – 11:00 | Renata Nosetto presents the book “Down with the visor… to chase the summer”. This second book of mine is the continuation of the first, Down with the visor and foot on the board (Pathos Edizioni).

11:00 – 12:00 | XIX Michele Alboreto Award – Italian motorsport that counts – presented by LMMFC (Les Mans Model Fan Club) in honor of Michele Alboreto and Nicola Villani, voice of Eurosport

12:00 – 12:50 | Franco Nugnes presents the book “Senna, The Truths” Thirty years have passed since that tragic May 1, 1994. And time does not seem to have passed. The memory of Ayrton Senna is still alive, intact.

2:30 PM – 3:30 PM | Mario Donnini and Giorgio Serra present, together with Giorgio Nada (Editor) and drivers and Motorsport character the book “FORMULA 1 Campionissimi e grandi record” Do numbers have the possibility of transforming into anecdotes, stories and feelings to be transmitted to enthusiasts? The answer remains in the air and the challenge to be taken up and sent back to readers in this new book by Mario Donnini is fascinating

16:30 – 17:30 | Enciro Mapelli and Mario Donnini present, together with Giorgio Nada (Editor) and drivers and Motorsport character the book “Tutto Senna” The man, the driver, the champion. Three faces of a unique and unrepeatable personality, of a character, Ayrton Senna, who thirty years after his death still represents an idol for thousands of fans around the world.

17:45 -19:00 | Andrea Porello and Yuri Scali content creators and creators of “Forgotten F1” present the Talk-show “ECONOMIC AND EASY TO INSTALL: the Cosworth engine” The most successful engine in the history of Formula 1 on the one hand, the lifeline of small teams on the other.

· SUNDAY 25 AUGUST, Imola Racetrack – Conference Room (STAIRS E)

10:00 – 11:00 | Mario Donnini presents the book “La Favola Rossa – Ferrari’s legendary triumph at the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2023” Ferrari’s triumph at the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2023, the centenary race, is one of the biggest surprises and most glorious feats in the history of motor racing.

12:00 – 13:00 | Sergio Remondinotogether with Giorgio Nada (Publisher) and drivers and Motorsport personality, presents the book “VIRGILIO CONRERO The man who spoke to “horses” Racing car tuners play a very important role in the history of motorsport: they are the ones who lay the foundations for a victory or a defeat.

2:30 PM – 3:30 PM | Presentation of the book “On the Roof of the World – Ale Pier Guidi 51” by Emiliano Tozzi. Why write a book that tells the story of Alessandro Pier Guidi? Because no one else had done it yet. And perhaps because it was right that way. This book aims to definitively consign to history the Ferrari driver who actively drove the 499P to the finish line at Le Mans on Sunday 11 June 2023, as overall winner, in the centenary edition of the most famous endurance race in the world.

16:30 – 17:30 | Andrea Moda – The craziest stable ever Screening of the first 45 minutes of the docu-series, with questions & answers. “Do you know why, even though we are considered the worst in F.1, so many fans still remember us? Because we failed. But we did it in a great way.” Andrea Sassetti – team Manager and founder Andrea Moda Formula

To not miss the rich program of the seventh edition of the Historic Minardi Day, from August 24 to 25, you can buy tickets on the website www.ticketone.it and at authorized ticketone sales points. Single ticket to access the most exclusive areas of the facility experiencing the event as protagonists. All information is available on the websites www.minardiday.it, www.autodromoimola.it and on the Imola70 app.