A control judge released two men arrested last Saturday by municipal police as the probable responsible for abandoning a corpse in the Carlos Castillo Peraza neighborhood. In the initial hearing of detention control, the judge declared illegal the detention of Jorge Armando AM, 31, and Francisco Antonio LE, 29, outside a home located on the streets of Socorro Mendiola de Mora and Aurora Escobar de Alcázar, in the Olivia Espinoza neighborhood of Bermúdez, reported personnel of the State Superior Court of Justice (TSJE).

Previously, the Public Prosecutor’s Office released Heriberto AM, 27, a third person arrested and charged by elements of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM), for the same crime.

As reported, early on Saturday, July 6, police located the body of a man wrapped in a blanket outside a home located on Soneto 154 and José Márquez Monreal streets in the Carlos Castillo Peraza neighborhood.

The surveillance carried out by the preventive police enabled the location of the men who allegedly “dumped” the body in the middle of the public road, the SSPM reported.

Adrián Sánchez Contreras, spokesman for this corporation, explained that the agents went to the streets of Soneto 154 and José Márquez Monreal, in the Carlos Castillo Peraza neighborhood, where they responded to a call made to the emergency number 911 for acts related to crimes against life.

At the scene, officers found the body of a man wrapped in a blue blanket, so they cordoned off the area and requested the presence of the corresponding authorities.

The victim showed signs of external violence and was wrapped in a blanket, abandoned near the edge of a dirt road.

Sánchez Contreras said that, through video surveillance cameras, they located a dark-colored vehicle, without a rear bumper and with the left-side mica missing, and identified two men who threw an object with characteristics similar to a body.

With the information obtained, the SSPM began a search operation that concluded on the streets of Socorro Mendiola de Mora and Aurora Escobar de Alcázar, in the Olivia Espinoza de Bermúdez neighborhood.

There they seized a black Honda Civic vehicle that matched the aforementioned characteristics.

The officers saw a man similar to the one in the video leaving a neighboring home; they also observed that there were allegedly blood stains at the entrance of the house from which the person left.

The police identified two more people outside the courtyard who seemed nervous when questioned, so under these circumstances all three were arrested.

The three people are currently free and the investigation must continue by the District Attorney’s Office in the Northern Zone. This Office declined to confirm whether it will take criminal action against Jorge and Francisco Antonio later.