The elixir of longevity could be a therapy that turns off interleukin 11 (IL 11), an inflammatory mediator identified as an aging protein. This is the path indicated by scientists from the Duke-Nus Medical School in Singapore, who have published in ‘Nature’ “the first results in the world to demonstrate that IL 11 is a major factor in senescence”. By administering a therapy that inhibits it, in animal models the researchers were able to extend life by a quarter, up to +25%. The metabolism improved, the accumulation of white fat shifted towards the production of calorie-burning brown fat and muscle strength increased. Total: more years of life, in good health.

A possible, future life-extending drug, which Stuart Cook’s team, professor at Duke-National University of Singapore and Imperial College London, has arrived at – as reported by the ‘Financial Times’ – starting from the secret of the axolotl salamander. This small amphibian, the axolotl, is able to regenerate entire pieces of its body: for example, if it loses a limb, it grows back.

“Our goal,” says Cook, “is for anti-IL 11 therapy to be used as widely as possible one day, so that people around the world can live longer, healthier lives.” The goal is therefore to move on to human trials and make an anti-aging treatment available. Reaching this goal, “however, is not easy,” the scientist specifies, “because the approval process for anti-aging drugs is not well defined and raising funds for clinical trials in this field is very challenging.”