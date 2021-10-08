



[F1] – Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct text of the second free practice session of the Turkish Grand Prix, 16th stage of the Formula 1 world championship.

Session in progress

14.31 – Hamilton launches for the third consecutive lap.

14.30 – Four tenths between Perez and Verstappen in favor of Checo, there is room for improvement therefore for Verstappen, who is continuing to struggle to make his Red Bull work.

14.28 – Hamilton still files his time trial by a few thousandths, 1’23 ″ 804 for the leader of the World Cup.

14.27 – Bottas is third two tenths from Leclerc, fourth Perez, fifth Verstappen over 8 tenths slower than Verstappen.

14.26 – Leclerc has not improved with soft rubber.

14.25 – Hamilton is the first to drop below 1’24 “, 1’23 ″ 840 for the Mercedes driver who rises to the top.

14.24 – Hamilton in T1 with soft tires lowers Leclerc’s reference (with medium tires) by 170 thousandths, in T2 the advantage drops to 113 thousandths.

14.23 – The attempts of the McLaren drivers are also about to begin.

14.21 – Alonso undermines Verstappen from seventh place at 881 thousandths from Leclerc.

14.20 – Alonso is launched with soft tires, qualifying simulations begin.

14.18 – Leclerc, Hamilton, Bottas, Norris, Perez, Sainz, Verstappen, Gasly, Ricciardo and Raikkonen the current top-10.

14.16 – Leclerc compared to Sainz is turning with a more discharged spoon rear wing.

14.15 – Bottas is third at 321 thousandths from Leclerc, over two tenths paid to Valtteri Bottas.

14.14 – Hamilton goes into Leclerc’s exhausts 99 thousandths from the Ferrari driver.

14.13 – Verstappen complains of sudden loss of rear grip when cornering.

Charles Leclerc certainly nose his way around this track 👃 He goes P1 with a time of 1: 24.102

14.12 – Leclerc on equal tires with Red Bulls and Mercedes makes a void: 1’24 ″ 102 for the Monegasque of Ferrari, Norris is second with hard rubber at 686 thousandths from the Ferrari driver.

14.11 – Hamilton is back on track with more load on the front wing, the track according to Sainz is one second slower than this morning.

Latifi loses the back end at Turn 9, but recovers back to the track

14.10 – Latifi spin in the S between Curva-9 and Curva-10.

14.08 – Leclerc signs the best time in 1’25 ″ 021. Verstappen is fifth behind Raikkonen, Bottas and Perez.

14.07 – Hamilton has slowed down after the first sector, he complains on the radio that he has no confidence with the front axle.

14.06 – Perez brings himself in front of everyone in 1’25 ″ 278.

14.05 – Hamilton and Verstappen are on track with medium tires.

14.04 – Sainz with soft rubber precedes Leclerc in by 61 thousandths 1’25 ″ 819, the Monegasque on the other hand has medium tires.

14.03 – Heavy traffic in the last three corners to allow colleagues to jump.

14.01 – Leclerc starts the afternoon with medium tires.

14.00 – Green light at the end of the pit lane.

13.58 – According to Gunther Steiner Verstappen is the favorite in the run-up to the world championship.

13.55 – Compared to the FP1 of the morning it will be interesting to evaluate the possible step forward of Verstappen, definitely far from Hamilton a few hours ago.

13.52 – At Ferrari they are modifying the front wing of Carlos Sainz’s car to increase the aerodynamic load, probably a session dedicated to race pace for the Spanish driver.

13.50 – 19 ° C the air temperature, 29 ° C that of the asphalt.

13.40 – Another news of some importance that shakes the day today is the now forthcoming landing of Andretti in F1 through the purchase of Sauber.

13.30 – At Mercedes they are not thinking of going beyond the ten penalty positions, thus allowing Hamilton to play important cards tomorrow in Qualifying.

13.20 – The first free practice session has already given important information captured by our Federico Albano. Mercedes thinks about the rain, while Ferrari started the weekend in a very promising way.

13.10 – Obviously the news of the day is the decision by Mercedes to introduce a new heat engine – ICE – for Lewis Hamilton’s power unit. This will cost the World Championship leader ten penalty positions on the Turkish Grand Prix starting grid.

13.00 – Let’s start our chronicle with the results of PL1. Here you can go through the session minute by minute.

Pos. Num. Pilot Stable Weather Postings Turns 1 44 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES 1: 24.178 25 2 33 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING HONDA 1: 24.603 +0.425 s 23 3 16 Charles Leclerc FERRARI 1: 24.654 +0.476 s 26 4 77 Valtteri Bottas MERCEDES 1: 24.842 +0.664 s 27 5 55 Carlos Sainz FERRARI 1: 24.860 +0.682 s 24 6 31 Esteban Or with ALPINE RENAULT 1: 24.909 +0.731 s 29 7 4 Landau Norris MCLAREN MERCEDES 1: 25.347 +1.169 s 25 8 10 Pierre Gasly ALPHATAURI HONDA 1: 25.382 +1.204 s 29 9 14 Fernando Alonso ALPINE RENAULT 1: 25.383 +1.205 s 25 10 11 Sergio Perez RED BULL RACING HONDA 1: 25.459 +1.281 s 23 11 63 George Russell WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1: 25.685 +1.507 s 24 12 3 Daniel Ricciardo MCLAREN MERCEDES 1: 25.750 +1.572 s 25 13 5 Sebastian Vettel ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES 1: 25.810 +1.632 s 25 14 99 Antonio Giovinazzi ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI 1: 25.813 +1.635 s 23 15 6 Nicholas Latifi WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1: 25.863 +1.685 s 27 16 7 Kimi Räikkönen ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI 1: 25.933 +1.755 s 23 17 18 Lance Stroll ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES 1: 26.361 +2.183 s 28 18 22 Yuki Tsunoda ALPHATAURI HONDA 1: 26.424 +2.246 s 27 19 47 Mick Schumacher HAAS FERRARI 1: 26.636 +2.458 s 24 20 9 Nikita Mazepin HAAS FERRARI 1: 27.019 +2.841 s 27