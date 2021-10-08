Has Dancing with the Stars already given birth to a love? Even before going on the track, it seems that between Andrea Iannone, the ex-boyfriend of Belen Rodriguez and Giulia De Lellis, and the dancer Lucrezia Lando the spark has struck. The paparazzi, in fact, photographed them together outside the rehearsal room: what is happening?

Dancing with the Stars has already given birth to a love? The program conducted by Milly Carlucci is about to restart on Rai 1: the cast that will take part in the broadcast has already been made official, as well as each competitor has already been assigned to their own dancer or to the professional dancer who will have the task of teaching the discipline of dance .

Among these couples it seems that one has already found a harmony that goes beyond dancing. We are talking about Andrea Iannone, the biker stopped by doping disqualification and known for his first romance with Belen Rodriguez and then with Giulia De Lellis, and the dancer Lucrezia Lando. Is a feeling emerging between the two?

Iannone with Lucrezia Lando?

To give rise to this question were some photos taken by the paparazzi of the weekly People that surprised Andrea Iannone in the company of Lucrezia Lando away from the rehearsal room of Dancing with the Stars. How come the two were together? Will the complicity be so strong that you feel the desire to spend more time with each other even outside the program?

Not only that, between the two there was no lack of kisses, hugs and tenderness. Gestures that make us understand how Andrea Iannone and Lucrezia Lando started a real flirt. The dancer, among other things, has recently closed her love story with Marco De Angelis, also the protagonist of Dancing with the Stars.

Only time will reveal if the feeling which seems to have been born between Lucrezia Lando And Andrea Iannone it can turn into something more: in the meantime the two are getting ready to hit the track with Milly Carlucci!