Max Verstappen he did it! The pilot of the Red Bull is the new Formula 1 World Champion, thanks to the victory in Abu Dhabi GP, latest proof of 2021 Formula 1 World Championship. The Dutchman has won a race that will go down in the history of this sport.

In fact when all seemed lost there safety car a few laps from the end he regrouped the group and he made the last lap with the soft tire decisive overtaking to the detriment of Lewis Hamilton, who until then drove the Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen is the 2021 F1 World Champion

Together with the Dutchman on the roof of the World he also climbs there Honda that greets Formula 1 by returning to win the Drivers Championship after 30 years from the last time (1991 with Ayrton Senna). There Mercedes-AMG instead he is World Champion among the Constructors.

At the end of the race, the Germans also went to Race Direction, where they presented a double claim against Verstappen for the restart after the Safety Car.

Verstappen 2021 F1 World Champion in Abu Dhabi

The 2021 F1 World Champion is Max Verstappen. The pilot of the Red Bull to Abu Dhabi he climbed to the top of the world at the end of one super exciting season and spectacular, distinguished by the duel head to head with Lewis Hamilton.

In the end, the driver who threw his heart over the obstacle won, against a Lewis Hamilton who again this year was able to count on a Almost unbeatable Mercedes-AMG, that it is not by chance that he won the Constructors’ Championship with merit.

Verstappen won the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP ahead of Hamilton

Among the drivers, the Dutchman, aware of starting at a disadvantage, gave the 110% in each race, including the last and decisive one, which will go down in the history of Formula 1.

F1 2021 Abu Dhabi GP, race results

The Abu Dhabi race started from the first corner with Verstappen starting from pole was slipped by Hamilton at the first corner. Then the Dutchman tried to take back the position with the Englishman who he cut the curve gaining over a second from his incorrect maneuver.

At the start Hamilton took command of the Abu Dhabi GP race

From regulation should have returned the position to the opponent but the Race Direction surprisingly he approved his maneuver. From that moment Hamilton has been empty and alone Sergio Perez with the second Red Bull tried to make him waste time after his first pit stop

Overcoming Verstappen’s mate, the Englishman continued his winning ride, while behind the Dutchman he floundered trying to make an impossible comeback. And how much everything now seemed written to 5 laps from the end there was the Williams incident of Latifi, which required the entry of the safety car.

Verstappen made the decisive overtaking at the last swear

So Max tried everything out by mounting the more performing Red tire and at the restart in the last lap he slipped Hamilton, going to win the race and the Drivers’ World Championship 2021.

On the podium behind the two duelists there was also a party Ferrari, who took third place in the Abu Dhabi GP with Carlos Sainz.

But the race also ended beyond the checkered flag with Mercedes-AMG unveiling a double claim against the new World Champion, for the restart after the Safety Car.

F1 2021 ABU DHABI race podium

1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull-Honda)

2) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-AMG)

3) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

F1 2021 ABU DHABI race classification, ORDER OF ARRIVAL

F1 2021 ABU DHABI race classification, ORDER OF ARRIVAL

Verstappen has won 10 out of 22 races

