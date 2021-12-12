Not a single case of infection with the omicron strain of coronavirus in Western Europe has resulted in the death of a patient. About it reported European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

According to the organization, by December 11, 732 cases of infection with the omicron strain were detected in the European Union and the European Economic Area. The largest number of patients in whom the omicron strain was found was in Denmark (195 people) and Norway (109 people).

In the overwhelming majority of cases, the disease was mild or without severe symptoms. All patients who were diagnosed with the omicron strain survived.

Similar numbers on Friday, December 10, published American Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to him, in the period from December 1 to December 8, 43 cases of infection with the omicron strain were detected in the United States. Almost all patients suffered from the disease easily. Only one person needed hospitalization, and he was discharged two days later.

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control has called for caution with the published data. The organization believes that the number of detected cases is not yet sufficient to assess the danger of the omicron strain compared to other variants of the new coronavirus infection.

In early December, the World Health Organization statedthat has not yet registered a single case of death of a patient infected with the omicron strain. By that time, this variant had been found in 38 countries around the world.

Earlier it was reported that preliminary data obtained by scientists from the University of Hong Kong and the Chinese University of Hong Kong showed a 32-fold drop in the effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine in case of infection with the omicron strain. The results of testing the effectiveness of “Sputnik V” against the omicron strain will appear within ten days, said Alexander Gintsburg, head of the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology.