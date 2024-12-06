Last stop of the Formula 1 World Championship season, which arrives this week at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi. And it will do so with the championship decided, after the Dutchman Max Verstappen of Red Bull won his fourth consecutive title, finishing in first position in the Qatar GP.

Despite knowing the champion in the essential section, there is still some uncertainty regarding the team that will be crowned in the Constructors’ Championship. The dispute is between McLaren, with 640 points, and Ferrari, which accumulates 619. The Scuderia faces a disadvantage of 21 points, which makes it difficult to break its streak.

The twenty-fourth and final race of the season also leaves the question of who will be the runner-up. In principle, Lando Norris starts with an advantage over Charles Leclerc, but what happened in Qatar has added some emotion to the outcome. The British’s difference, of just eight points, would have been greater had it not been for the stop and go of 10 seconds with which he was penalized in the penultimate round of the championship.





As for the national terrain, Carlos Sainz, fifth, and Fernando Alonso, ninth, have secured a place in the final Top 10. The Spaniards will seek to close a difficult season for both of them with a good taste in their mouths.

Sainz will say goodbye to Ferrari at Yas Marina, before focusing on his new stage with Williams starting next week. For his part, Alonso will conclude a much less outstanding campaign than his first year with Aston Martin, when he achieved eight podiums in 2023. In contrast, his best result this season has been a fifth place in Saudi Arabia.

Dates and times of the F1 Abu Dhabi GP on TV



Friday, December 6:

10:30-11:30 am: Free 1.

2:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m.: Free 2.



Saturday December 7:

11:30-12:30 hours: Free 3.

3:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m.: Classification.

Sunday, December 8:

2:00 p.m.: Race (58 laps).

Where to watch the F1 Abu Dhabi GP on TV





The F1 Abu Dhabi GP, the twenty-fourth round of the championship, will be held from Friday, December 6, to Sunday, December 8 at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi. The test can be seen on television on DAZN and can also be followed live through the website of The Vanguard.