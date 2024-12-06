Living in depopulated provinces: when being few becomes “a luxury”

Much has been said about the disadvantages of depopulated areas: few services, transportation problems, lack of doctors, lack of certain job opportunities… However, according to the report ‘The Luxury of Living in Cuenca, Soria and Teruel’, prepared by the Network of Sparsely Populated Areas of Southern Europe (SSPA), Teruel is a model of quality of life, sustainability and interesting opportunities. The report breaks down all the advantages of the provinces of Soria, Cuenca and Teruel, changing the perception of what it means to live in Empty Spain.

To reach conclusions like these, 17 basic points divided into six different categories have been analyzed and compared. Essential services (health and education), vital resources (housing, employment and income), socioeconomic support (mobility, entrepreneurship, taxation and productive supports), social environment (community, work-life balance and security), necessary services (shopping, culture and sport and leisure) and environmental environment (environmental assets and proximity to nature). The SSPA Network explains in this report that when using the word “luxury” it refers to the possibility of having a full and good life in a broad sense, that is, it is about developing as a citizen beyond the material concept.

Tranquility is one of the main advantages in a population that has around nine inhabitants per square kilometer, one of the lowest rates in Europe according to the INE. However, this translates into a healthier environment, without so much stress and crowds, with healthier air and clear skies. An example of this is the Gúdar-Javalambre region, which is considered a Starlight destination, an idyllic place to see the stars. This area is becoming one of the reference places for what is known as astrotourism.

Cristina, a young 28-year-old aeronautical engineer, shares her experience: “We lived in Rivas, on the outskirts of Madrid. For everything we had to take the car or public transportation, and the journeys were endless. Now, in the center of Teruel, we can walk everywhere, and the people are very friendly and open. “We have gained quality of life.” She teleworks, and her partner works at the airport, which has allowed them to establish themselves in a city where the pace of life is more relaxed and affordable.

A highlight of the report is safety, Teruel has a crime rate lower than the national average, which makes it a perfect destination for families and older people. Growing up in a smaller community fosters closer relationships and a great sense of belonging, something that is increasingly difficult due to social networks and that is more difficult to find in large cities. Jackie and Eulogio, a couple who moved from Ibiza to Jarque de la Val, a town with only 64 inhabitants, confirm it: “The people are very friendly and close. Here you don’t have the hustle and bustle of Ibiza, and the doctor treats us in a personalized way, something that is no longer found in big cities. Here you call and the next day you have an appointment, in Ibiza it is at least two weeks.”

This is also added to the fact that housing can be up to 50% cheaper than in Madrid or Barcelona according to the report. A fact that also translates into rents, since the average for a home of 80 square meters is around 600 euros, Teruel is the province with the cheapest rents. Jackie and Eulogio took advantage of the cheaper prices to set up a rural house in Jarque de la Val: “We sold our house in Ibiza and here we were able to invest in a new life. Everything is more affordable, and that gives us room to enjoy peace of mind and a job that we like.”

These cheaper prices lead to new development opportunities, as in the case of Jackie and Eulogio, rural tourism is booming, but it is not the only sector. The report also points out agri-food and renewable energies as the sectors that are growing the most at the moment. Although there are other offers and other advantages such as its important archaeological sites, the case of Josué, a 30-year-old young man who comes to Madrid, tells it: “I moved to Teruel because of the professional opportunities that my field offers, but what I value most is the tranquility of a small city that has almost everything and incredible natural landscapes.” Josué recognizes that the province has great potential, although he points out that improving internal transport connections would be an important step for its development.

It is also worth highlighting other important resources of the province such as quality products, such as Teruel ham with a Protected Designation of Origin, this continues to be a product that increasingly puts the province on the international map. This also extends to culture and heritage, the Mudéjar Art of Teruel is recognized as a World Heritage Site and tourism in the city has not stopped growing in recent years. Especially in festivities such as Las Bodas de Isabel de Segura, the well-known Medieval festivals, and the Vaquilla del Ángel.

The Province of Teruel, like Soria and Cuenca, has many advantages and it is important to emphasize them to add other adjectives in addition to those of emptiness and depopulation. It is a place where you can enjoy tranquility, access to extraordinary natural landscapes, more affordable housing and new job opportunities. Stories like those of Cristina, Josué, Jackie and Eulogio are a reflection of how this province is becoming a reference for those seeking a change of life in a more balanced and sustainable environment.