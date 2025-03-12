On February 9, sixty years of a historic night were celebrated in the history of ballet. That day, but from 1965, the version of ‘Romeo and Julieta’, from Prokófiev, which choreographic Kenneth McMillan. Margot Fonteyn and Rudolf Nureyev, at that time the most popular artistic couple in the world of dance, starred in the evening. More than half an hour of applause, according to The Daily Telegraph, marked that premiere.

On the occasion of this anniversary, the Royal Ballet, the company where this ballet saw the light, has recovered the original production, with the designs of Nicholas Georgiadis. The function of March 20 can be seen in 900 cinemas around the world; also in Spain, which will offer retransmission in More than 130 rooms. The Japanese Fumi Kaneko and the Russian Vadim Muntagirov They will embody lovers created by William Shakespeare.

‘Romeo and Julieta’ had premiered twenty -five years before, on January 11, 1940, at the then called Kírov de Leningrad Theater (today Mariunski of St. Petersburg). The choreographer of that version was Leonid Lavrovski and the ballet had been in the drawer for five years; Sergei Prokofiev He had changed the end of the tragedy -“Romeo arrives a minute before and finds Julieta Viva and everything ends well,” said the composer in his autobiography. He had an explanation: “The reasons for this barbarity were purely choreographic: the living can dance, the morbundos no.” The Soviet authorities, however, did not agree and the ballet did not premiere when planned.

Actually, the premiere took place in Brno (today in the Czech Republic) on December 30, 1938; But it was a ballet in an act with music basically of the first two suites that Prokofiev had composed to publicize his score.









Kenneth McMillan was not the first choreography created, regardless of the original Lavrovski, Frederick Ashtonin 1955 (Real Ballet of Denmark) and John Crankoin 1962 (Stuttgart ballet) preceded the British choreographer, born in Dumferline, in Scotland, in 1929. It was precisely Ashton, then artistic director of the Royal Ballet, who gave Macmillan the new seen for the new ballet, which commemorated the 400th anniversary of the birth of William Shakespeare, whose work was based on whose work (Ashton, apparently, did not want his version to be compared with the production of the choreography of Lavrovsky that the Ballet Bolshoi had taken to the Royal Opera House for a while before).

Margot Fonteyn and Rudolf Nureyev



ABC





Margot Fonteyn and Rudolf Nureyev were not the dancers at first chosen by McMillan to play young lovers. The choreographer worked on his creation with Lynn Seymour and Christopher Gablebut the enormous popularity that the couple formed by the English veteran and the young Russian (42 and 23 years respectively) made them finally chosen to release the work. The businessman Sol Hurok also put as a condition to take the show to the United States that the ballet would be associated with Fontenyn and Nureyev.

The Greek painter Nicholas Georgiadis He made the monumental production designs -they wanted to emphasize the oppressive power of Julieta’s environment and show his smallness and fragility -inspired by Italian painting and architecture Franco Zeffirelli I had created five years before for the play ‘Romeo and Julieta’ at the Old Vic Theater.

The premiere was received with enthusiasm by the public and the London criticism: 34 minutes of applause and 43 calls to the stage, until the councilors lowered the security curtain so that the spectators abandon the room. The newspapers spoke of “milestone” and McMillan’s consecration as “one of the most important choreographers in the world.”

The version of ‘Romeo and Julieta’ by Kenneth McMillan has been exported to different companies – among them the American Ballet – and they have interpreted it a multitude of artists, including the Spanish Sevillian Trinity and red tamara. But the ballet is still associated with Margot Fonteyn and Rudolf Nureyev, who also starred in the ballet film shot in 1966 by Paul Czinner.

Fonteyn and Nureyev danced together for the first time on February 21, 1962 as protagonists of ‘Giselle’. «It was a triumph and the beginning of a unique and amazing association, quickly known throughout the world and the duo that everyone cried for seeing,” he wrote Sir John TooleyGeneral Director of Covent Garden between 1970 and 1988-. When the curtain of this representation fell, the public felt so overwhelmed by the emotional force of what had witnessed that the silence was made before the applause broke out, followed by 23 calls on stage ».