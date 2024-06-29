F1 Austria 2024 Qualifying, starting grid

Max Verstappen dominated the race weekend in Austria at least until Saturday, obtaining pole position for the fourth consecutive time at Red Bull Ringwinning the Sprint Race and also coming first in the free practice and in the Sprint Qualifying. On the starting grid, Lando Norris (McLaren) and George Russell (Mercedes) qualified second and third respectively, 4 and 5 tenths behind. Carlos Sainz at the wheel of the Ferrari he obtained the second row, but with a gap of half a second from Verstappen. On the starting grid in the third row there are Lewis Hamilton And Charles Leclercwho made a mistake and ended up in the gravel while trying to improve his time.

POS # PILOT STABLE TIME GAP 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Honda 1:04.314 2 4 Landon Norris McLaren Mercedes 1:04.718 +0.404 3 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:04.840 +0.526 4 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:04.851 +0.537 5 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:04.903 +0.589 6 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:05.044 +0.730 7 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes 1:05.048 +0.734 8 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing Honda 1:05.202 +0.888 9 27 Nico Hulkenberg HaasFerrari 1:05.385 +1,071 10 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1:05.883 +1.569 11 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB Honda RBPT 1:05.289 12 20 Kevin Magnussen HAAS Ferrari 1:05.347 13 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 1:05.359 14 22 Yuki-Tsunoda RB Honda RBPT 1:05.412 15 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes 1:05.639 16 23 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes 1:05.736 17 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 1:05.819 18 77 Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber Ferrari 1:05.847 19 2 Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes 1:05.856 20 24 Zhou Guanyu Kick Sauber Ferrari 1:06.061 The F1 starting grid after qualifying for the 2024 Austrian GP

Red Bull returned to dominance at their home track of the Red Bull Ring, with Max Verstappen taking pole position for the Austrian GP with a time of 1’04″314, surpassing his pole from the previous year. The Dutchman, on his eighth pole of the season, the 40th of his career and the fourth in a row in Austria, trailed Lando Norris by four tenths.

There McLaren both in qualifying and in Sprint Race she was unable to get close to Verstappen and saw Landon Norris very staccato, with Oscar Plates who was even demoted to seventh place after his time was canceled due to a track limit. George Russell instead took the second row, preceding Carlos Sainz of 11 thousandths.

Ferrari has shown signs of improvement, but remains the fourth force on the track, in that order behind Red Bull, McLaren and Mercedes. Charles Leclercsixth on the starting grid, approached the McLaren but was unable to overtake the Mercedes Lewis Hamiltonfifth but under investigation for an infringement while exiting the pits.

In the end Sergio Perez he struggled, finishing far behind Verstappen due to a lack of new soft tires in Q3.

F1 2024 AUSTRIA GP SCHEDULE SKY, NOW and TV8

Sunday 30 June 2024 (RACE)

15.00: Race (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now, delayed to 20.00 on TV8)

