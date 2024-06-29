F1 Austria 2024 Qualifying, starting grid

Max Verstappen dominated the race weekend in Austria at least until Saturday, obtaining pole position for the fourth consecutive time at Red Bull Ringwinning the Sprint Race and also coming first in the free practice and in the Sprint Qualifying. On the starting grid, Lando Norris (McLaren) and George Russell (Mercedes) qualified second and third respectively, 4 and 5 tenths behind. Carlos Sainz at the wheel of the Ferrari he obtained the second row, but with a gap of half a second from Verstappen. On the starting grid in the third row there are Lewis Hamilton And Charles Leclercwho made a mistake and ended up in the gravel while trying to improve his time.
Qualifying results F1 Austria 2024 pole position STARTING GRID
|POS
|#
|PILOT
|STABLE
|TIME
|GAP
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing Honda
|1:04.314
|2
|4
|Landon Norris
|McLaren Mercedes
|1:04.718
|+0.404
|3
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:04.840
|+0.526
|4
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:04.851
|+0.537
|5
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:04.903
|+0.589
|6
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:05.044
|+0.730
|7
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren Mercedes
|1:05.048
|+0.734
|8
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing Honda
|1:05.202
|+0.888
|9
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|HaasFerrari
|1:05.385
|+1,071
|10
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine Renault
|1:05.883
|+1.569
|11
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB Honda RBPT
|1:05.289
|12
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|HAAS Ferrari
|1:05.347
|13
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine Renault
|1:05.359
|14
|22
|Yuki-Tsunoda
|RB Honda RBPT
|1:05.412
|15
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|1:05.639
|16
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams Mercedes
|1:05.736
|17
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|1:05.819
|18
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Kick Sauber Ferrari
|1:05.847
|19
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams Mercedes
|1:05.856
|20
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Kick Sauber Ferrari
|1:06.061
Qualifying pole position Austria Formula 1
Red Bull returned to dominance at their home track of the Red Bull Ring, with Max Verstappen taking pole position for the Austrian GP with a time of 1’04″314, surpassing his pole from the previous year. The Dutchman, on his eighth pole of the season, the 40th of his career and the fourth in a row in Austria, trailed Lando Norris by four tenths.
There McLaren both in qualifying and in Sprint Race she was unable to get close to Verstappen and saw Landon Norris very staccato, with Oscar Plates who was even demoted to seventh place after his time was canceled due to a track limit. George Russell instead took the second row, preceding Carlos Sainz of 11 thousandths.
Ferrari has shown signs of improvement, but remains the fourth force on the track, in that order behind Red Bull, McLaren and Mercedes. Charles Leclercsixth on the starting grid, approached the McLaren but was unable to overtake the Mercedes Lewis Hamiltonfifth but under investigation for an infringement while exiting the pits.
In the end Sergio Perez he struggled, finishing far behind Verstappen due to a lack of new soft tires in Q3.
F1 2024 AUSTRIA GP SCHEDULE SKY, NOW and TV8
Sunday 30 June 2024 (RACE)
15.00: Race (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now, delayed to 20.00 on TV8)
