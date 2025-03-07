Athena is the second of the three ships that left for the Moon in early 2025. After a couple of weeks of travel, the lunar module of the company Intuitive Machines has just alunizar 250 meters from its original point, a crater in the southern pole of the satellite. In its last stage, just before touching the territory, a fundamental component for the structure to retain its verticality fractured. Athena reached where no other ship had explored, but did it on its side.

As he could not maintain his verticality, Athena’s solar panels were in an unfavorable position. The batteries of the mooning module will be exhausted and will soon stop sending information to the Earth. According to the company, despite the ruling, it was possible to display the useful loads it had, including those of NASA.

“With the direction of the Sun, the orientation of solar panels and extremely cold temperatures in the crater, intuitive machines does not expect Athena to recharge. The mission has concluded and the teams continue to evaluate the data collected throughout the mission, ”the company explained in a statement.

This is the second mission of intuitive machines towards the moon. In his first attempt, the moon landing module was called Odysseus. Both got a soft descent, but suffered the same destination at the end of their path: they fell “side”, making it impossible to return. The vertical descent and the conservation of its position is one of the most complicated processes to maintain on the moon. Other space missions, such as Japan Slim, failed exactly at the same stage.

Despite the unexpected result, Intuitive Machines considers that Athena fulfilled her mission. It is part of the Commercial Lunar Load Services initiative (CLPS) of NASA. In it, the aeronautical administration assigns contracts to private companies to develop technology that will solve logistics problems in the new space of space exploration. Thus, while NASA focuses on sending astronauts, private initiative must work in parallel to develop a supply distribution system.

Athena successfully displayed her load on a crater in the Mons Mouton region of the South Pole of the Moon. This area is special because it has craters never illuminated by the sun’s rays. Scientists believe that if there are useful water deposits, they must be in these permanently dark craters.