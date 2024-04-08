Calare, Karlan, Eclectitonta, Helio, Joseluis and Aixa are the emerging musical proposals that will star in Big Up! Streets of Cartagena, an initiative that, after ten years of being held in the city of Murcia, will land for the first time on April 20 in different parts of the port city.

Organized by Son Buenos, this event, which is sponsored by the Cartagena City Council and the ICA Region of Murcia, will provide the aforementioned group of artists with the possibility of demonstrating their talent through unplugged performances, there is no greater proof of the value of a song that shows when it remains in the bones, which will be open both to the public and to the numerous representatives of the national and local music industry who will act as scouts. In this sense, up to 30 professionals from different management agencies, promoters and record labels such as Sony Music, Sonde3, Warner Music, Rock Imperium, Mondosonoro, Apple Music or Radio 3 are expected to visit.

Likewise, in addition to enjoying a wonderful acoustic performance by Aixa, at the presentation event of this project held this Monday with the presence of Noelia Arroyo, mayor of Cartagena, Nacho Jaúdenes, Councilor for Culture, and Claudia Orellana, director of the Big Up and CEO Management and head of communication at Son Buenos, the points and times at which these six live events will take place have been revealed. The day is distributed as follows:

-Plaza Héroes de Cavite (12:30 p.m.): Karlan.

-Plaza San Sebastián (1:00 p.m.): Eclectitonta.

-Plaza San Francisco (4:30 p.m.): Helio.

-Torres Park – La Linterna (5:30 p.m.): Calare.

-Roman Theater (7:30 p.m.): Joseluis.

-Port of Cartagena – Espacio Cuarentaytrés (8:30 p.m.): Aixa.

Aixa's performance, during the presentation of the Big Up! Streets of Cartagena.



JOSÉ MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ / AGM





Six artistic proposals that range from pop to rock, through urban, author song, punk or electronic, among many other styles, and that have been selected by a professional jury that had to choose from a total of 51 possibilities , a clear example of a potential that, on April 20, will shine to the beat of the Big Up! Streets of Cartagena.

Finally, it should be noted that this day will be complemented with a tapas route promoted by Estrella de Levante that will feature the participation of six establishments in Cartagena: La Cartela, A la Barra, Larvi, El Pellizco, La Tita Fina and Espacio Forty-three.