Martin steps back

It is certainly not easy to understand how it is possible for a driver to be sanctioned at 6.21pm for an episode that occurred during Q2, which ended at 11.40am. But this also happens in MotoGP Jorge Martin was thus penalised 3 positions on the starting grid of the Dutch Grand Prix, which will start tomorrow at 2pm.

What happened

During Q2 Jorge Martin (Ducati Pramac) found himself slow on the path of Raul Fernandez (Aprilia Trackhouse) in Turns 2 and 3.

The Steward Panel made up of Andres Somolinos, Freddie Spencer and Tamara Matko thus decided to punish the Spanish driver with three positions to be served on the grid for the Sunday race.

Jorge Martin will thus move up from the first to the second row and from the second to the fifth box of the starting grid. In the front row next to Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) there will be Maverick Vinales (Aprilia) and Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini). In the second row we will find Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia), Jorge Martin (Ducati Pramac) and Fabio Di Giannantonio (Ducati Gresini).

Martin still leads the world rankings, 15 points ahead of Bagnaia.