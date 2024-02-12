The smell of something new in the air, that of a modern factory, just built, but also the perceptible vibrations of a buzzing environment, knowing you have high-level objectives. Aston Martin Racing presented its new single-seater this morning, the AMR24, with which it will try to do better than what was seen in 2023 and firmly enter the ranks of the top Formula 1 teams, still making use of the talent and still crystal-clear class of Fernando Timeless Alonso.

At 9:00 this morning the British team unveiled its new weapon, the AMR24, at its headquarters in Silverstone, a few steps from the track used just under 24 hours ago by Haas for the VF-24 Shakedown . Today, however, all eyes are on the new Verdona, the most anticipated of the latest single-seaters because it is weighed down by great, enormous expectations. Those of the property, the always demanding Lawrence Stroll due to the amount of resources invested in this project. But also those of the enthusiasts, the fans, the drivers and the team itself.

Showing up at the start of the new season with the business card of the first half of 2023 still before your eyes is an invitation not to hide. Imagine if you show up at the starting line with a Fernando Alonso who is already a little over 40 years old, but still polished and hungry for success like a 20-year-old with high hopes arriving from the lower leagues.

The AMR24 has characteristics that go against the trend with the rest of the single-seaters presented so far. The nose, for example, is shorter and is attached to the wing on the second element, not on the first as we have seen with Haas, Alpine and Racing Bulls. But this is not the only news.

The push rod is the system chosen by the engineers directed by Dan Fallows for both the front and rear suspensions (while in 2023 they were pull-rods at the rear), but it is clear how the former follow the direction taken by Red Bull due to the inclination of the same, allowing the air to flow into the central part of the car body, especially towards the entrance of the Venturi channels.

The bellies of the AMR24 continue to have the flare – which we call the tub – on the upper surface, but have a smaller air inlet than in 2023. For the technical analysis of the AMR24 we refer you to the dedicated article, written by Giorgio Piola and Franco Nugnes.

One of the team's strong points is represented by the drivers. Fernando Alonso will once again be the image man of the team not only for his popularity around the world, but above all for his talent and desire to achieve great results in the top open-wheel series of motorsport and, why not, also that 33rd victory that he has been waiting for for a long time and that last year he only came close to.

The team also expects important signals from Lance Stroll, author of several ups and downs in 2023 which led him to finish far behind his teammate in the Drivers' Championship. Being the son of the team owner is a great job insurance, but in a world as particular as that of the world champion Circus nothing is really taken for granted, just think of Lewis Hamilton's sensational move to Ferrari which will take place in 2025…

