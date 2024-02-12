Mandatory transition to the free market: how to orient yourself? “With a dynamic and proactive attitude”. Flavia Masci, Energy Manager at Selectra, speaks

“First of all, there is a need to understand your consumption so you can reduce itbecome aware of how the energy market and bills work”, said Flavia Masci, Energy manager of Selectra Italia, interviewed by Italian Businessexplains how find your way after the end of the protection regime for gas and electricity.

Selectra is a service that helps individuals and companies choose their electricity, gas, telephone and internet supplier by selecting the proposals best suited to their needs and accompanying them in the management of contractual procedures.

Electricity bills are becoming an increasingly hot topic, especially with the announcement of the recent results Arera auctions for the gradual protection service. Enel and Hera won the largest slice of the cake, thus obtaining the right to supply electricity to those who have not yet chosen a supplier on the free market. The supplier map clearly shows how Enel and Hera dominate in the Centre-North, while Iren and Edison Energia are more present in the South. So if you live in one of these regions, you're likely to see these names on your bills starting in July.

The transition to the free energy market is an important step towards competitiveness and lowering costs for users. But we know that this change may seem complicated or scary, especially for those who are not aware of the dynamics of this change.

How advantageous is it to switch to the free market? What risks does changing electricity and gas supplier entail?

The two markets work with slightly different mechanisms and timing, there are periods in which customers pay less on the free market, and those in which the regulated tariff is lower. By now the majority of users are in the free market and the logic of the liberalization of the electricity market predicts that eventually all users will move to the free market, where competition will push suppliers to offer better prices and services.

In addition to the price – a fundamental element – It is also useful to take into consideration the fact that free market electricity and gas offers may include additional services, discounts, loyalty programs and the possibility of choosing electricity offers with supply from renewable sources. On the free market there is also the possibility of signing an electricity and gas contract with the same supplier and thus having a single customer service and a single app for managing both electricity and gas users. The transition to the free market, like any change of supplier, is free and does not involve service interruptions or technical interventions on the meter. The greatest risk, especially for those who have never changed supplier and therefore are not very familiar with this sector, consists in the possibility of encountering unfair commercial practices, signing unclear offers or drawing on unreliable services.

What happens if the transition to the free market is not made?

In the event that, upon expiry of the dates set for the closure of the enhanced protection service, the consumer has not yet chosen an electricity supplier on the free market, its electricity supply will be assigned to a supplier in the Gradual Protection Service, selected through auctions. For gas, however, where the protected market has no longer existed since January this year, those who have not made any choice remain with the same supplier they had under the Greater Protection regime, but with contractual conditions coinciding with the PLACET offers. This applies to those who do not fall into the category of vulnerable customers, defined on the basis of a series of criteria such as age, economic conditions, health, etc., who will continue to have their supply under the economic conditions established by the Authority.

What are the objectives of the Gradual Protection Service and how does it relate to the transition to the free market?

The Gradual Protection Service, or STG, is designed to accompany all users who have not chosen their electricity supplier by the end of the protected market, in this transition phase. The service is designed to guarantee continuity of supply to customers who will find themselves in the protected market at the time of its closure: these customers will be served by suppliers selected through specific competitive procedures in which suppliers operating in the free market participated. We do not yet have all the details of the final price that will be applied, but we can say that the outcome of the STG auctions has created favorable conditions for these customers. This is also explained by the fact that the STG regime is temporary: the logic of liberalization provides that over time all users will move to the free market where they will be able to choose whether to remain with the supplier who won the auction or prefer another offer on the market. The STG has already been applied to businesses, and now, after the end of the enhanced protection service for domestic customers scheduled for July this year, it will also apply to non-vulnerable domestic customers.

How does Selecta Rating work in assisting customers in choosing the energy supply best suited to their needs? What are the criteria and factors considered in this methodology?

Selectra Rating was created because we know that finding your way among the many offers on the market is complicated, and we believe that price should be a fundamental criterion for making the choice, but not the only one. To develop Selectra Rating we have in fact prepared an evaluation methodology that takes into account not only the prices of the raw material, but also, thanks to a dedicated algorithm, of other main factors: the amount of the fixed fee, the presence and proportions of bonuses and discounts, the number of channels made available by customer support, the reviews of existing customers, the additional services included. We believe that in this way the customer can evaluate all aspects of the offer and remain more satisfied with the choice he has made.

Selectra Rating is only the latest of the initiatives that Selectra has made available to consumers. From ours Comparator of offers at the Bollettometroan online tool that allows you to evaluate the convenience of your offer compared to the market, from checking Internet coverage to the Speed ​​Test of your connection, we are always working to offer a free “toolbox”, respectful of privacy, which helps the the user to be more aware and free to make their own choices regarding the electricity, gas and internet supplies of their home.