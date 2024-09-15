Mazepin, back to normal?

It is not a given that the road will be opened for a sensational return to Formula 1, but it is likely that the career of Nikita Mazepin in the racing world could be a little less complicated in the near future. The young Russian driver could in fact be removed from the European Union’s individual sanctions list towards the oligarchs close to Vladimir Putin, and this could therefore facilitate the return of the former Haas F1 to international racing (at least in Europe). Reporting the news, citing sources within the European Commission, was Radio Free Europe/Radio Libertyaccording to which Nikita Mazepin should soon be removed from the list of persons sanctioned following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Haas F1 exit in 2022

Penalties that the 25-year-old had paid dearly in 2022, when he lost his seat in Formula 1 after the first winter tests in Barcelona also due to the Haas split with sponsor Uralkalia giant in the chemical sector managed by his father Dmitri. Last March, Mazepin Jr. had already won a first appeal against the Union, obtaining the easing of sanctions against him. Now it seems that the next step will be the complete cancellation of the restrictions on him: the EU would have in fact considered the reasons for the original measure to be too weak, linked to Nikita’s closeness to his father Dmitri (always considered an oligarch friend of Putin).

The Revenge of the Mazepins

If officially confirmed, it would be the Mazepin’s second revenge in a few weeks: at the end of August, Uralkali had obtained from a Dutch court the seizure of the Haas team’s vehicles in the event that the American team had not reimbursed the company part of the funds already paid in 2022 to comply with the sponsorship contract, then abruptly interrupted with the start of the Russian invasion in Ukraine. A situation that was resolved precisely with the payment of the requested amount. Nikita Mazepin would not be the only one about to be removed from the sanctions list: with him there should also be Violetta Prigozhinamother of the former leader of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhinwho died last summer in a plane crash.