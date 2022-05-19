“Welcome to my world”. Fernando Alonso sent Lewis Hamilton a symbolic welcome message, a lucid yet painful analysis in which the Alpine Spaniard spoke of the always discussed balance between driver and single-seater when it is necessary to attribute the merits of a success. He is an unfiltered Alonso, who responded in a long interview granted to the BBC analyzing his career, from the right choices to those that did not bring what was expected.

When it was pointed out to him that after eight years of unprecedented success Hamilton is experiencing a situation similar to his own, Fernando replied bluntly. “This is the nature of this sport – he explained – sometimes you have the best car, sometimes you don’t have a good car, and you know that you will have to fight hoping that the situation will improve”.

“This year we see that the driver is very important but not crucial, Lewis is driving well as he has done in the last eight years. We have seen him dominate, write historical pages of the sport by beating all records, including 100 pole positions, but today if he takes a mega-lap, as Lewis himself said he did in Melbourne, in the end he is still a second behind. So, yes, welcome. “

“Formula 1 is a team sport – continued Alonso – and we tend to forget it, especially when we are successful. If we try to share it with everyone on the team, in the end the media headlines will still be mostly dedicated to the rider. It happened to me when I won my two championships in 2005 and 2006, I was beating Michael Schumacher and my car at the time was the most reliable and had very good performance, but as much as the goodness of that package was recognized in the media c ‘he was the pilot, as he was with Lewis. “

“Having more than 100 pole positions in F1 is something unimaginable, but it means having the best car and package for many, many years. Sometimes I did magic laps and in the end I was fifteenth – how do you explain that to the public? It’s impossible. Lewis deserves everything he has achieved in his career, but this year he needs to understand that in all those records he has achieved there is an important part linked to what he had available “.

Finally, Alonso trusted Hamilton on the outcome of the internal confrontation with his new teammate George Russell. “Surprised by Russell? Yes and no. George has been very fast in recent years and I think everyone was expecting him to have a good start in Mercedes. But I still believe that Lewis will finish the championship ahead of him in the end, so far only five races have been raced, when things are more complicated or if there are difficult situations, Lewis will make the most of his experience and perhaps even his greatest talent ”.