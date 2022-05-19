Home page politics

Markus Söder (CSU) sees Bavaria’s interests being given too little consideration by the government. © Peter Kneffel/dpa/archive image

Markus Söder identifies a new main opponent before the Bavarian elections in 2023: the traffic light in Berlin. The CSU boss senses “redistribution” to the north.

Munich – In the Bavarian elections in autumn 2023, CSU leader and Prime Minister Markus Söder wants his party to do better than in 2018. A possible lever: Old North-South resentments. Bavaria is deliberately neglected by the traffic lights, Söder now explains.

Söder: CSU can and wants to get stronger again – but Bavaria itself is ahead of the well-being of the CSU

“In general, we can and want to improve compared to the last state election,” says Söder in a joint interview with the media group published on Wednesday (May 18). Straubinger Tagblatt/Landshuter Zeitung and the Munich evening newspaper.

Most recently, in 2018, the CSU achieved 37.2 percent. The Christian Socialists and their party leader have not fared too well in surveys either. However, it is not a matter of individual percentage points, but of the stability of the government and the well-being of the people in the country, emphasized Söder – it is not just about winning.

Above all, it is not just about the CSU, but about the country. According to the CSU leader, the well-being of Bavaria is adversely affected by the traffic light plans: “We feel that the federal government is increasingly beginning to distance itself from Bavaria,” is the Prime Minister’s thesis.

Söder is annoyed: Bavaria’s mobility center is on hold – high millions in funding have been cancelled

Promised projects would be canceled without justification, reports Söder. As an example, he cited the mobility center in Munich: Groko with Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU) had promised 400 million euros in funding, the traffic light government has now canceled the funding.

The CSU advocate for the project in the Bundestag, Florian Oßner, had also spoken of resentment towards Bavaria when the project “German Center for Mobility of the Future” (DZM) was canceled, at least for the time being: “Today, the colleagues not only have our application Fund increase rejected, but also decided to delete Munich from the overall concept,” says Oßner. “This is an absolute challenge to the city of Munich,” he added.

Scheuer (CSU) accused the traffic light government of not being well-disposed towards Bavaria: He spoke of a course of the new federal government that promised “stones instead of bread for Bavaria”. Regarding the cancellation of the planned funding for the mobility center, he said: “This liquidation is against Bavaria as a science location, against the IAA Munich location, against the many young people who should experience the connection between science, business and administration in the DZM.” Already Simply canceling approved budget funds is a strong move and a clear intention. “Something like this doesn’t happen by accident,” concluded Scheuer.

Uncertain since traffic light government: Danube expansion – Söder “does not want Bavaria to be paralyzed”

According to Söder, another example of the lack of support for Bavaria from the traffic light coalition is the expansion of the Danube between Deggendorf and Vilshofen, which should protect local people from flooding on the one hand and improve shipping at low tide on the other been discussed and planned for decades and whose implementation is also uncertain at the moment.

“The traffic light thinks North German and tries to redistribute wealth regionally.” That’s why it was probably a conscious decision not to take a traffic light protagonist from Bavaria into the government, says Söder. “Our task in the federal government is therefore clear: we fight for the interests of Bavaria,” said the CSU boss: “I don’t want Bavaria to be paralyzed.” (mvz with dpa)