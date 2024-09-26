Adrian Newey in Aston Martin

The arrival of Adrian Newey at Aston Martin was, by far, the biggest news of the month of September. Yet, it would be a mistake for the Silverstone-based team to think only about 2026 – the English genius will start working from March 2025 and will therefore focus mainly on the single-seater for the following season, the one of the revolution of the technical regulations – abandoning any desire to improve the current situation. This is the thinking of Fernando Alonsowho on the one hand continues to confirm himself as the best among the mid-group drivers, must live with the frustration of a technical project that seems to have run aground after a promising start in 2023.

Fernando Alonso speaks

From being the first to pursue the (uncatchable) Red Bulls, Aston Martin has gradually slipped back in the Formula 1 hierarchy. And today, after being overtaken by McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes, it is also struggling in the fight to confirm its position as the fifth force behind the big names.I think the goal of 2026 – Alonso explained to the Spanish TV channel Dazn – is on everyone’s mind at Aston. There is great hope with the arrival of Adrian Newey, Enrico Cardile and other important names. The team will have a future that seems bright, but what we are doing at the moment is not good enough. We need to make sure we change pace in 2025”.

“I’m doing everything I can – added the 43-year-old former Ferrari, Renault and McLaren driver – to cope with the lack of speed. We have done a lot of work between Baku and Singapore. After the free practice, We turned off our computers at 2am and the workload has reached levels never seen before, trying to find the answers we need. We are trying to put maximum effort into improving the car, but we realize that on the track miracles cannot be done and that we need the help of the people at the factory in terms of developing the car. Unfortunately the updates have not worked as they should while our rivals have managed to improve much more than us. It’s quite simple.”.