Parents of Hersh Golderg-Polinthe Israeli-American held captive in the Gaza Strip since October 7, announced on Sunday, September 1, that his son has died, hours after the Army confirmed on Saturday night that it had found bodies in Gaza that needed to be identified.

“The Goldberg-Polin family is heartbroken to announce the passing of their beloved son and brother, Hersh. The family thanks everyone for their love and support and asks for privacy at this time,” the family wrote in a Facebook post.

Just four months ago, in a propaganda video released by Hamas on April 24, Hersh could be seen in good health, reading a message to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for not doing enough to free the hostagesof which 103 remained.

Benjamin Netanyahu and his government should be ashamed

“Benjamin Netanyahu and his government should be ashamed,” said the young man in his twenties, who lost a hand during the Hamas attacks on October 7.

His family is also one of the most active in the fight for the return of the captivesIn November, her mother Rachel was one of 12 relatives who met with Pope Francis at the Vatican, and the two parents have always been vocal about the urgency of reaching a truce agreement.

“Hersh, we are working day and night and we will never stop,” Rachel Goldberg-Polin reiterated on August 29, when a convoy with relatives of the hostages traveled to the Gaza border to demand the release of their loved ones.

Bodies found in Gaza

The troops continue to operate in the area and carry out an extraction and identification process.

On Saturday, at around 11pm, the Israeli army confirmed that it had found “several bodies during the fighting” in Gaza and said that “the troops are continuing to operate in the area and carrying out an extraction and identification process.” The military statement asked not to spread rumours, although everything indicates that the bodies of six hostages could be involved.

Following the news, representatives of the Forum for Hostages and Missing Families issued a statement late on Saturday warning of an unprecedented protest mobilization as the country embarks on a week of nationwide demonstrations that were first called for on Saturday night.

“Netanyahu has abandoned the hostages. It is now a fact. Starting tomorrow the country will tremble, we invite the population to prepare themselves,” the organisation said in a statement to local media.

