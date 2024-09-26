🩵🤩 THEY WON @TUZOS! 🐹🩵 Club Pachuca returns to winning ways after defeating Puebla 2-3 away. ⚪🔵

Notes by Salomon Rondon ⚽ and Nelson Deossa. ⚽⚽#TuzoPride💙 pic.twitter.com/4qG0faRqLA — Tuzo Pride (@Orgullo_Tuzo) September 21, 2024

On the other hand, La Máquina returned to the path of victory after losing its undefeated streak, after beating Chivas by the minimum of the Uruguayan captain Ignacio Rivero in it Sports City Stadiumwith an excellent performance by the Colombian goalkeeper Kevin Mieronce again reaching the lead with 22 points.

A night of triumph at home. Valuable 3 points, team. 💙#BlueForLife pic.twitter.com/jD2mHP1Vn1 — BLUE CROSS (@CruzAzul) September 22, 2024

“Winning is undoubtedly easier to correct mistakes, it changes the mood, it puts us in the race to fight for the top positions, there was a lot of effort and it was not enough for us to get the three points, the effort was maximum on a heavy court“, he declared.

“It was important for us, Puebla is a good team, they are at the top of the table, we knew they were going to play the way they do, they have a good coach and good players. The starting point was the effort the boys made to score three points and regain our identity.”he concluded.

Darwin Quintana, technical assistant of the @Tuzos from Pachuca, explained that they studied the @ClubPueblaMX and were able to defeat them at the Cuauhtémoc stadium; he also highlighted that the result gives them confidence to get back on track. Via @jaime_zambrano#UniqueMagazine pic.twitter.com/m9IrausdC0 — Única Magazine (@larevista_unica) September 21, 2024

📝 | We’re back to winning ways in Puebla! 🌐 The full report of our victory in J9 on our website: https://t.co/Ud9uB9WUto#PachucaWeAreAll🤍💙 #PuePAC pic.twitter.com/UybPyf3mmc — Club Pachuca (@Tuzos) September 21, 2024

“We are the capital team that brings the most fans to its stadium and we are proud to represent them and the way they make us feel from the stands means that this union between players and what they represent. Obviously it touches the hearts of fans, fans are demanding and winning the hearts of any fan is not easy.”he commented.

“The 18 teams in Liga MX aim to finish at the top and, as is the format, you know that the higher you finish, the more advantages you have when it comes to playing the Playoffs. Our goal is to continue competing in the remaining matches and if that leads us to be superleaders, then welcome.”the South American concluded.

UGH WHAT A MOMENT Martín Anselmi dedicates the victory against Chivas to his grandmother, who passed away today, on his mother’s birthday. Impossible not to be moved. 🥹🥹 📹 @ilianyAparicio pic.twitter.com/cBp6xLcHBT — RECORD NEWSPAPER (@record_mexico) September 22, 2024