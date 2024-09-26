Next Saturday, September 28th, Blue Cross visit to the Pachuca in it Hidalgo Stadium for Matchday 10 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXwith the firm conviction of not letting go of the summit.
The Tuzos come from imposing themselves on Puebla in it Cuauhtémoc Stadium with a score of 2-3, thanks to a double from the Colombian Nelson Deossa and the same from the Venezuelan Solomon Rondonwhich moved up to thirteenth place with nine points, this being only their second win.
On the other hand, La Máquina returned to the path of victory after losing its undefeated streak, after beating Chivas by the minimum of the Uruguayan captain Ignacio Rivero in it Sports City Stadiumwith an excellent performance by the Colombian goalkeeper Kevin Mieronce again reaching the lead with 22 points.
Their last confrontation ended with a victory for the Hidalgo team on capital soil due to the solitary goal of Rondon.
When? Saturday, September 28
Where? Pachuca, Hidalgo
Stadium: Hidalgo (The Hurricane)
Schedule: 19:05 hours
Channel: FOX Sports
Streaming: to be defined
The Uruguayan’s pupils Guillermo Almada They had just obtained their second victory of the championship, so their assistant, Darwin Quintanaaccepted that having gotten the three points against La Franja serves to give the group a morale boost in view of the closing of the tournament.
“Winning is undoubtedly easier to correct mistakes, it changes the mood, it puts us in the race to fight for the top positions, there was a lot of effort and it was not enough for us to get the three points, the effort was maximum on a heavy court“, he declared.
“It was important for us, Puebla is a good team, they are at the top of the table, we knew they were going to play the way they do, they have a good coach and good players. The starting point was the effort the boys made to score three points and regain our identity.”he concluded.
Goalie: Carlos Moreno
Defenses: Sergio Barreto, Gustavo Cabral, Bryan Gonzalez, ‘Chaka’ Rodriguez
Midfielders: Nelson Deossa, Elias Montiel, Sergio Hernandez
Forwards: Ousama Idrissi, Owen Gonzalez, Solomon Rondon
Substitutes: Angel Mena, Pedro Pedraza, Faber Gil, Alan Bautista, Ponchito Gonzalez, Carlos Sanchez, Eulogio Tellez, Borja Baston, Daniel Aceves, Andres Micolta
After losing the undefeated against Saint LouisLa Máquina was able to add three quickly, a victory that the Argentine coach Martin Anselmi He dedicated it to his recently deceased grandmother, and also sent a message to the other clubs in the capital, assuring that they are the team that attracts the most fans to their stadium.
“We are the capital team that brings the most fans to its stadium and we are proud to represent them and the way they make us feel from the stands means that this union between players and what they represent. Obviously it touches the hearts of fans, fans are demanding and winning the hearts of any fan is not easy.”he commented.
“The 18 teams in Liga MX aim to finish at the top and, as is the format, you know that the higher you finish, the more advantages you have when it comes to playing the Playoffs. Our goal is to continue competing in the remaining matches and if that leads us to be superleaders, then welcome.”the South American concluded.
Goalie: Kevin Mier
Defenses: Willer Ditta, Erik Lira, Gonzalo Piovi, Jorge Sánchez, Carlos Rotondi
Midfielders: Lorenzo Faravelli, Luis Romo, Charly Rodriguez
Forwards: Ángel Sepúlveda, Giorgos Giakoumakis
Substitutes: Andres Montano, Ignacio Rivero, Camilo Candido, Alexis Gutierrez, Amaury Garcia, Amaury Morales, Mateo Levy, Jorge Garcia, Raymundo Rubio, Carlos Vargas, Andres Gudiño
Pachuca 2-1 Cruz Azul
