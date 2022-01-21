In full swing of the Formula Regional Asia championship, which will start on January 22 in Abu Dhabi, Sebastian Montoya is preparing to compete in this event with the guarantee of a future full of new experiences: the 16-year-old Colombian, son of former Formula 1 driver Juan Pablo, has in fact been officially promoted by the team Press to take part in the 2022 season of Formula Regional European by Alpine. The South American, a member of the team since 2020, will therefore continue his marriage with the Vicenza-based company, making the transition from F4 to the aforementioned category, which will start between 23 and 24 April on the Monza circuit. Right in Temple of Speedmoreover, 2021 had ended for the promising young Prema, in turn returning from two experiences in the Italian F4 and ADAC.

In preparation for his debut in this series, Montoya will therefore participate in some rounds of the Formula Regional Asia, as well as take part in track tests and the simulator with the new car. Meanwhile, the Colombian commented on the opening of another chapter of his career: “I am super happy to continue my Prema relationship – he has declared – they really helped me improve as a person and as a rider. With everything we have been through in the last couple of years, this new challenge will not be easy, but we will handle it as always. Our goal is to continue to collect more trophies ”.

Satisfaction and enthusiasm also remarked by René Rosin, Prema team principal: “We look forward to continuing to work with Sebastian for another season – he added – we know he has brilliant potential, and by taking it to the next step, we want to help him in the adaptation process. The league is one of the toughest in terms of competition, especially for a rookie, but we already have some experience and we are sure that Sebastian shares our same vision; therefore, he is extremely busy and determined. We have had fun together in the last two years, let’s add another good one “.