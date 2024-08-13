The ‘formation’ of MotoGP

Eleven teams and twenty-two drivers: if MotoGP currently has this number of participants, the same will also be true for next season and most likely also for the following world championships. Yamaha, KTM, Honda, Aprilia will take to the track with their own official team and with a satellite team each, unlike Ducati, which will also show up with its official team but with two satellite teams, for a total of eleven teams registered for the 2025 world championship.

No changes therefore, obviously excluding the line-ups that will undergo changes after the operations in the drivers’ market, but the feeling is that this structure will remain intact in the long term. Having admitted this in a recent interview with speedweek.com was Carlos EzpeletaMotoGP Sporting Director: “We agree that the vision of MotoGP will continue to consist of eleven teams and 22 drivers – he declared – experience, even after Suzuki’s withdrawal, has shown us that the conditions are the best. With this structure, we already have a huge treasure trove that we haven’t fully exploited yet. The 22 drivers active today all represent 22 incredibly beautiful stories. We are seeing incredible action in 44 races, and I think we are already facing a huge challenge to tell these stories in the best possible way. With 24 drivers, this task would be even greater.”

Project finished for BMW?

Ezpeleta has thus ruled out the possibility of having a world championship with twelve teams, as in the past before Suzuki’s withdrawal, but at the same time he has not definitively closed the doors to manufacturers interested in a possible entry into the premier class such as BMW: “Ultimately, we are interested in the quality of the eleven teams – he added – whether this is provided by five or six manufacturers is another matter, but it is no secret that our current priority is five manufacturers. This It does not mean that we want to prevent the entry of a sixth builderbut it means that another manufacturer should work with one of the eleven teams. Eleven teams, 22 drivers: that’s it.”

Consequently, following recent rumours that seemed to bring BMW closer to making the big leap into MotoGP, the Bavarian manufacturer could only enter by starting a partnership with an existing and participating team, or by taking over from a manufacturer that were to leave the World Championship.