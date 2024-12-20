After recently learning the news that the Sevillian José María Garzón will continue as businessman of the Cuatro Caminos de Santander arena to organize the Santiago Fair for the next four years after imposing his offer on the one they had presented Ramon Valencia and Toño Matillaboth through a temporary joint venture (UTE), the company Pagés SL has issued a statement denouncing Garzón for having committed “an irregularity” in a document presented.

Through this writing, Pagés expresses that “due to the latest events that occurred in the public tender for the lease of the Santander bullring in order to organize the Santiago Fair of 2025, 2026, 2027 and 2028, which have led to a temporary suspension of the tender procedureand in view of the statements made in the media recently, we find it necessary to state that La UTE Sevilla Pagés, SL- Funtausa, SA has submitted to a public tender for the lease of the Santander bullring in good faith and with the hope of being able to participate in a place of the Santander category.

Likewise, Pagés points out that “we have been aware of the award to the company Lances de Futuro, SL – which belongs to José María Garzón – by the media and through current news on the City Council website and not through official notification».

The statement also states that “during the opening of envelopes in public exhibition of the tender We detected an irregularity in a document that makes up the offer presented by Lances de Futuro, SL., stating this to the Secretary of the Council and requesting access to the aforementioned document.









For this reason, Pagés points out in his writing that “once the document was received by the secretary, we have observed, through comparison of numerous documentation, that The signature does not even correspond to that of the representative of the company Agrícola Ganadera Sanse 2000SLintervener in the document, nor with that of the representative of the bidding company Lances de Futuro, SL, who has reiterated that he had authorization to sign by proxy (pp) after supposedly obtaining the agreement via WhatsApp. However, the representative of Lances de Futuro, SL does not use his signature. What makes no sense is to record ‘a scribble’ if it is really so clear that he had authorization to sign on behalf of the third party.”

For this reason, the company Pagés has announced that it will proceed to take «lThe appropriate legal measures in our defense so that responsibilities are cleared at all levels. “We deeply regret seeing ourselves immersed in this unpleasant situation that benefits no one, but we consider that we have every right to defend ourselves against an alleged illegality in a public tender and against the attacks that are being launched against the UTE and its representatives,” he said. concluded.