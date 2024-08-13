The Sony store’s Red Dead Redemption page has been updated to read: “Experience the epic Western adventures that defined a generation, for the first time on PC “, which leaves little room for interpretation.

Players have long been craving a PC conversion of the first Red Dead Redemption and maybe after more than 10 years of waiting they will be satisfied, at least according to a description that appeared on the PlayStation Store .

Official announcement from Rockstar Games coming soon?

It doesn’t even seem to be a simple typo, given that The description also mentions PC-specific improvementssuch as support for multi-monitor setups and higher resolutions and framerates. To be precise: “Red Dead Redemption includes the single-player experiences from both games (RDR and the Undead Nightmare expansion, ed.), the bonus content from the Game of the Year edition, all the enhancements from the 2023 console version, and additional PC-specific enhancements including: support for higher resolutions and framerates, multiple displays, additional accessories, and spatial audio.”

The description of the PC version of Red Dead Redemption appeared on the PlayStation Store

We can’t even imagine the series of strange events that led to this result, but what would appear to be in all respects the description of a PC version of Red Dead Redemption has been carelessly published on the PlayStation Store for PS4 and PS5. We recall that a similar leak had also occurred via the official website of the software house. At this point, all we can do is wait for a possible confirmation or denial from Rockstar Games, which perhaps had an announcement planned in the next few days.

If confirmed, it would be great news for PC players who have been waiting for the game for almost 15 years and would also rekindle hopes for a conversion of the sequel Red Dead Redemption 2. We’ll see.