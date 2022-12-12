SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Green coffee exports from Brazil totaled 3.4 million 60-kilogram bags in November, up 19.2% year-on-year, at a time of firm external demand due to heated global consumption of the beverage, announced this Monday the Council of Coffee Exporters (Cecafé).

However, the entity pointed out that logistical bottlenecks continue to affect shipments, which are still “far from normal conditions”.

Arabica coffee exports from Brazil totaled 3.3 million bags last month, up 25.5% year-on-year. Robusta/conilon shipments were just 99,000 bags, down 55.3%.

“The logistical scenario has been evolving gradually in recent months… On the other hand, demand remains and large consumers continue to seek, in the largest producer and exporter in the world, the quality and diversity of our products, which respect socio-environmental criteria. and meet the sustainability requirements of international markets”, said the president of Cecafé, Günter Häusler, in a note.

November is traditionally a strong month for coffee exports from Brazil. Despite the strong growth compared to 2021, when the crop was affected by the weather, this year’s mark is still below the same month in 2020, when green grain shipments reached 4.4 million bags.

Considering the industrialized product, national shipments of the product totaled 3.673 million bags in November, growth of 14.2%.

Foreign exchange revenue jumped 39.9% in the same comparative range, to the current 885.2 million dollars, an all-time record for November.

With this performance, coffee exports from Brazil, in the first five months of the 2022/23 crop year, rose to 16.051 million bags, becoming positive by 1.7%. In revenue, it was the second best performance in history, behind only the same period of the 2011/12 season, with the total reaching 3.847 billion dollars (+43.6% compared to the same period before).

(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo)