Mexico.- The Senate Interior Commission approved ‘Plan B’ of the electoral reform of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) without adding changes.

With 10 unanimous votes, senators from Morena, PVEM and PES that make up the Governance Commission endorsed in fast track the minutes of ‘Plan B’ in electoral matters, in a session that the opposition branded as illegal.

The Second Legislative Commission was also summoned to discuss the minutes, but the session did not take place due to lack of quorumwhich did not prevent the Governance Commission from deciding to meet.

Since the Senate establishes in its regulations that a convocation to joint commissions cannot be modified so that a single commission meets, the president of the Commission of the Interior, Monica Fernandez Balboadecided to convene a extraordinary session.

“The opinion of the United Commissions and Legislative Studies is approved by the Governance Commission on the draft with a decree project,” announced the morenista after endorsing the opinion without the presence of the missing commission.

the baker Indira de Jesus Roman He protested in vain and walked out of the session, leaving 11 of the 18 members of the Commission present, from Morena, the Green Party and the PES.

The PRI senator, Claudia Anayaaccused “violations of due legislative process” to approve the ‘Plan B’ of the electoral reform with fast track.

“To comply with the fast track that the senators of Morena want in plan B of the electoral reform, they advance with violations of due process“said the PRI on social networks.

After barely 40 minutes, the Commission chaired by Mónica Fernández approved the minutes without making a single change.

Before going to the Senate Plenary, the initiative must be approved by the Legislative Studies Commission, which has a majority of Morena.

Morenista Ricardo Monreal announced that ‘Plan B’ would be discussed in the Senate next Wednesday, December 14.

