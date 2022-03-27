Sustainable mobility will be on display during a traveling fair that will visit various Italian cities. It was born in fact EXPO-E, an initiative that will follow the path of the Giro d’Italia (Giro-e), addressing the public of the Corsa Rosa to show how the sector will evolve in the future. The initiative was developed by RCS Sport, in collaboration with Confindustria ANCMA (National Association of Cycle, Motorcycle Accessories). EXPO-E will be the showcase of sustainable mobility of the future and will allow contact between companies and the public, who will be able to attend in-depth talks, see and test the products that make two-wheelers, electric-powered but not only, one of the pillars of tomorrow’s mobility.

EXPO-E will come set up in four metropolitan cities touched by the route of the Giro d’Italia and the Giro-E 2022 and will take place on weekends: in Catania, in Piazza Duomo and Piazza Università, on 8-9-10 May, in Naples at the Mostra d’Oltremare on May 14th and 15th, in Turin at Parco del Valentino on May 21st and 22nd and finally in Verona at the exhibition center May 28th and 29th. There will be an exhibition area and a test area. The talks will be the heart of this project: institutions, journalists, influencers, top managers, VIPs and ambassadors will take turns on the stage of the Talk area to illustrate projects and unveil new eco-green models. Each intervention will be broadcast in live streaming.

EXPO-E will host the start of four stages of the Giro-E (Catania 10 May – team presentation only -, Naples 14 May, Turin 21 May, Verona Sunday 29 May), the event with pedal assisted bikes that takes place on the roads and in the days of the Giro d’Italia. EXPO-E represents a natural variation for an event like the Giro-E, which has Enel X as its title sponsor and among its aims is to promote the use of electric bikes in everyday life to reduce the consumption of fossil fuel and pollution.