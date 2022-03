Orphaned Ukrainian children wait on a train this Sunday to flee combat zones: new negotiation attempt takes place this week, according to Ukraine| Photo: EFE/ Roman Pilipey

Ukraine and Russia will hold a new round of negotiations on a possible ceasefire, this time for three days, from Monday (28) to Wednesday (30), and with the table installed in Turkey. The announcement was made this Sunday (27) by the head of the Ukrainian delegation, David Arahamiya, on his social networks.

“Today, in the round by videoconference, the two delegations decided to hold the next round in person in Turkey from 28 to 30 March,” said the leader of the ruling parliamentary bench, on his Facebook account.

The head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, confirmed the information, although without mentioning Turkey, on his official Telegram channel. “Today, another round of talks with Ukraine took place via videoconference. With that, the face-to-face meeting was decided,” Medinsky wrote, saying the meeting would take place from March 29 to 30.

Turkey already hosted a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Serguey Lavrov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba earlier this month, and its president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is keen to maintain diplomatic channels during the conflict.