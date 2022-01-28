Dubai (WAM)

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai witnessed a great turnout for the “Saudi Coffee Week”, which started on the 25th and will continue until the 29th of January. The Saudi pavilion highlighted the “2022 Saudi Coffee Year” chosen by the Ministry of Culture, through a short film that linked coffee to the identity and culture of the Kingdom.

The Saudi Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai accompanies the “Year of Saudi Coffee” initiative by organizing the “Saudi Coffee Week”, which includes a series of events, activities and workshops for Expo visitors of all ages, as well as live performances in the pavilion’s outdoor arena, with the aim of introducing visitors to The importance of this initiative and its role in highlighting the value of Saudi coffee as one of the main elements in the Saudi culture closely related to the identity of the Kingdom. In the Palm Garden in the Kingdom Pavilion, the “Sard” Café organized a workshop on preparing Saudi coffee through a detailed practical explanation, where each region of the Kingdom specializes in a special preparation method, while its gradual tastes range between coffee with “light chickpea”, medium or dark coffee that The coffee of the northern region is distinguished by it, and in addition to the detailed explanation of the journey of the Saudi Khawlani coffee fruit to the Saudi cup of coffee, the types and forms of pampering were presented according to regions, which are derived from the Saudi environment.

Through this event, the Saudi pavilion succeeded in attracting a diverse international audience, introducing them to the significance of Saudi coffee and its cultural value.

short film

Visitors to the pavilion watched a short film about the initiative “The Year of Saudi Coffee 2022”, which celebrates the relationship of Saudis with their distinctive coffee, which is a symbol of generosity and hospitality, at a time when the status of coffee in Saudi society is reflected in the number of its different types, which reaches more than It consists of 13 types, each with its own taste and flavor, with the performance of the Saudi band for the arts of “Al-Khibiti” and “Al-Liwa”, welcoming visitors.

The “Saudi Coffee” week comes as a festive gesture in line with the Ministry of Culture’s announcement of the designation of 2022 as the “Year of Saudi Coffee” to celebrate the cultural value of Saudi coffee and its association with authentic social customs and traditions. The initiative reflects the nature of the unique relationship between Saudi coffee and Saudi identity.