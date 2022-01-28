Sami Abdel Raouf (Dubai)

The Arab Health Exhibition and Conference in Dubai 2022 witnessed many of the outcomes of the event, most notably the global confidence in the capabilities and capabilities of the UAE to organize global events and host international events, as well as the global capabilities of the federal, local and private health sector in providing health care. .

The exhibition and conference is the second globally and the first regionally in the field of medical care and medical and pharmaceutical equipment, and it participated in its session for the current year, which ended yesterday evening, despite the continuing repercussions of the “Corona” pandemic globally, 3,500 international, regional and local companies and organizations representing 60 countries around the world, which is what It embodies the world’s confidence in the UAE’s ability to organize international events despite global challenges.

Participants in the exhibition emphasized that the UAE’s hosting of this global event embodies the interest and attraction of specialized international companies to participate in the international events hosted by the UAE, noting that the technologies, devices and medical and pharmaceutical equipment that were presented at the Arab Health Exhibition 2022, pointing to a qualitative leap in Health services provided to the public in the Middle East from the UAE.

Amiri Amin

The best Emirates

Dr. Amin Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention for the health system, announced that the UAE is the best country in the Middle East and North Africa in registering medicines and pharmaceutical supplies, as it registers within a week as a maximum if the requirements and requirements of the drug are completed.

Al-Amiri said: “There are 24 pharmaceutical factories in the UAE at the present time, producing 1,800 different pharmaceutical brands, including 6 factories that produce medical supplies, while the other 18 factories produce nutritional supplement medicines with a medical claim.”

He added, “There are more pharmaceutical factories that want to enter the UAE drug market because of its great capabilities and distinguished facilities, as well as the UAE’s global infrastructure and logistical services.”

He stressed that the UAE is ready for further growth in attracting the pharmaceutical industries during the coming period and to achieve a new qualitative leap in the field of pharmaceutical investment at the regional and global levels. He pointed out that the total number of pharmaceutical brands registered in the UAE exceeds 23,000, distributed under 6 main drug groups.

He stressed that the pharmaceutical industries of all types, including innovative medicines in the UAE, have become the focus of attention of international companies concerned with medicine, medical supplies and equipment, as they seek to produce their medicines and medical supplies in the UAE, due to their capabilities and facilities.

He stated that more than 90% of international pharmaceutical companies have regional headquarters and scientific offices in the UAE, and more than 50% of them serve a region extending to Africa and Eastern Europe.

Sherif Bishara

Artificial intelligence

Sherif Bishara, CEO of the American Hospital Dubai, confirmed that this year’s Arab Health Exhibition provided new evidence of the success and capabilities of the UAE in general and Dubai in particular, in organizing major events and the industry of exhibitions and conferences.

He stressed that the organization of this event met with global and regional resonance, due to what distinguished it in terms of excellence in organization, agenda and the provision of the latest medical devices and equipment globally, in addition to the large number of countries and participating parties.

He pointed out that the American Hospital in Dubai displayed, within its pavilion at the Arab Health Exhibition and Conference “Arp Health 2022”, the latest technology and modern technologies in the field of health and medical care, through 4 main events. He stated that among the displayed activities is the “Holo – Lens” event, which is a mixed reality activation that immerses visitors in a 360-degree educational experience for the American Hospital’s Oncology Department, in addition to the “Object Recognition Table” event through live X-rays that are performed It contains a human model and provides an in-depth look at the surgeries that were performed in the three main departments of the hospital, namely cardiology, organs and orthopedics.

He pointed out that among the activities presented was the “Robotic Surgery” event (the robotic arm), where the platform was developed and activated last year to return again in a more sophisticated, representative and more accurate way to the pioneering robotic surgeries that are performed at the American Hospital.

Magdy Fahmy

“Made in Dubai”

Regarding the presentation of pharmaceutical products on the Dubai Health Authority’s platform at the Arab Health Exhibition 2022, bearing the slogan “Made in Dubai”, Dr. Magdy Fahmy, CEO of Life Pharma Factory in Dubai, said: “We participated in the exhibition this year with the aim of entering more global markets and manufacturing global medicines. Locally, to promote the slogan “Made in the UAE” in the global drug markets, especially in America, Canada and Europe.

He added: During our participation “Arab Health 2022”, and through our presence within the platform of the Dubai Health Authority, we displayed 73 pharmaceutical brands produced by the factory under the slogan “Made in Dubai”, as they are distributed locally and in many global markets, especially in America, Canada, Europe and Africa.

He pointed out that the local pharmaceutical industry enjoys unparalleled support from government health authorities, both federal and local, and this matter is extended and includes various aspects. The Dubai Health Authority’s hosting of the Life Pharma factory within its platform can be considered one of the manifestations of this support and facilities that are provided.

He revealed that the Life Pharma pharmaceutical factory in Dubai worked during the current year to produce more than 20 new medicinal brands in one year.

Tariq Dauphin

Medical devices

Regarding the distinguished presence and the large presence of the producers and distributors of medical devices and equipment, Dr. Tariq Dofan, medical advisor to the Mohamed and Obaid Al Mulla Group, owner of the United Company for the Supplies of Medicines and Medical Supplies “UNIMED” said: The Arab Health Exhibition witnessed the first launch of diagnostic devices enhanced by artificial intelligence, including the latest version From UAH for the early detection of cancerous tumors, and the most important feature of this generation is that it is completely digital and based on artificial intelligence techniques to improve the whole body examination and reduce the radiation dose for the patient.

In addition, this model enables a very large axial field of view and fast full-body scanning within 10 minutes without compromising image quality.

He referred to the company’s latest version in the field of magnetic resonance imaging, which is a new generation enhanced with artificial intelligence and reduces the noise that the patient may encounter during the scanning process, by 90%, and it also includes the latest technologies and programs that improve the image and reduce the scanning time for the patient.

He added: The device is also distinguished by its larger diameter compared to the rest of the devices, which are 75 centimeters, and it is more comfortable for the patient, especially for those who suffer from obesity or claustrophobia.

He revealed the trend to establish the first accurate molecular imaging center in the Middle East in order to provide continuing clinical education to physicians and technicians in the region, in addition to developing an AI solution together to improve user experience and accuracy of diagnosis.

Arab Health 2022 also introduced the latest versions of sonar devices that are characterized by image quality that help in rapid and quality diagnosis, and include educational assistance programs and assistance in improving quality.

The exhibition presented the latest European devices for air technology from viruses and bacteria through 4 specialized filters, including the ozone filter, which helps purify the air from germs, in addition to devices for medical and breathing gas supplies, which occupy the first positions in the British market and are characterized by high quality and warranty periods.

Partnership between Dubai Ambulance and “Verno”

On the sidelines of its participation in the Arab Health Exhibition 2022, the leading global event specialized in the healthcare sector in the Middle East and North Africa, the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services renewed at the exhibition headquarters the joint cooperation agreement between it and its partner Verno Washington Inc., which specializes in the manufacture, supply and maintenance of ambulance stretchers with the aim of completing Cooperation between the two sides to provide the best specialized medical equipment in the field of emergency medicine.

Khalifa Al-Dari, Executive Director of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, stressed the Corporation’s keenness to attract and develop qualitative partnerships for the benefit of the emergency medicine sector, and in line with the leadership’s vision in providing high-quality services at the level of the emirate.

The Memorandum of Understanding, which stipulated the desire of the two sides to explore more areas of common interest, enhance more cooperation, overcome unexpected obstacles in saving lives and improve assistance to accident victims in accordance with an organized, prompt and professional approach, was signed by Khalifa Al-Dray, Executive Director of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, and Mr. John Ellis, Director The administrator for the European region of the Ferno Washington International Company – in the presence of Dr. Sohaila Qaid, Director of the Training and Continuing Education Department, and Dr. Shamsa Bin Hammad, Director of the Medical Affairs Department, and a number of officials in the Verno Washington Company.