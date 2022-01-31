A few days ago Sony announced free games coming in February for subscribers to PlayStation Plus.

As we have reported previously, PS5 and PS4 owners who have subscribed to the Sony service will be able to do them for free EA Sports UFC 4, Tiny Tina’s Assault on the Dragon’s Rock: A unique adventure in Wonderlands and Planet Coaster: Console Edition.

Well, it looks like the February line-up has disappointed some fans.

In particular, it is Reddit user adamquigley who “lashes out” against this line-up, pointing out that Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon’s Keep: A unique adventure in Wonderlands is, in fact, a title already given away in the past. This is a stand-alone version of a Borderlands 2 DLC featured in the Handsom Collection given to Plus users in 2019.

The giveaway could be a move to increase interest in the upcoming Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, a move that fans don’t seem to like.

What do you think?

Source: Reddit.