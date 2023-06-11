Zerkalo Nedeli reported explosions in the Dnepropetrovsk region of Ukraine

Explosions occurred in the Dnepropetrovsk region of Ukraine. This is reported by the publication “Zerkalo Nedeli” in Telegram-channel.

“Dnepr, our correspondents report an explosion in the suburbs,” the newspaper writes.

In addition, an air raid alarm sounds in the Poltava and Kirovograd regions.

On Saturday evening, June 10, sirens sounded in the Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions.

Earlier it became known that the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky ordered to check bomb shelters throughout the country. Also, the Ukrainian leader reacted to the bomb shelters closed during the air raid in Kyiv, using the terminology of boxing. “I would say this: maybe a knockout,” the politician said.