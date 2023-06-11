Although artificial intelligences (AI) have been used for a long time by different technology companies, it was not until the free version of ChatGPTchatbot developed by Open AIthat these technologies began to be part of the daily life of ordinary people.

To date, the artificial intelligence used by Microsoft in different services, such as Bing and Edgehas shown to have enormous abilities to write different types of text, as well as to give coherent and structured answers to different questions.

However, the discovery recently made by a group of researchers is curious, since the scholars reported how, apparently, the chatbot of the moment does not have a good sense of humor.

This is how scholars, after examining the ability of ChatGPT version 3.5in order to know their ability to understand and generate humor, they realized that the AI ​​chatbot does not have much creativity in this regard.

Specifically, they were researchers from the Institute for Software Technology, the German Aerospace Center (DLR) and the Technical University of Darmstadtwho were in charge of studying the humor found in version 3.5 of the OpenAI AI, through a series of experiments focused on the generation and explanation of jokes.

Thus, the researchers pointed out that ChatGPT version 3.5 apparently lacks a sense of humor, since during a test it was basically counting the same 25 jokes as always, only with small variations.

“To prove how rich the variety of jokes is on ChatGPT, we ask you to tell a joke a thousand times. All answers were grammatically correct. Almost every output contained exactly one joke. Just the message, ‘Know a good joke?’ prompted multiple jokes, leading to 1,008 answered jokes in total. In addition to that, the variation of the indications had a notable effect”, they explained.

It was in this way that they identified that only a small number of the answers given by ChatGPT were truly unique, since most were mixed with different elements of various jokes that he had already told before. Some of the chatbot’s creations even made no sense at all.