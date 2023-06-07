The authorities of the Kharkiv region reported explosions in the area of ​​the ammonia pipeline

Several explosions sounded near the ammonia pipeline in the Kupyansky district. About it in my Telegram channel reported Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleg Sinegubov.

According to him, six explosions were heard near the pumping station near the village of Maksyutovka. The official assured that no emissions of ammonia into the environment were recorded, the situation is under control.

On June 5, Sinegubov reported that the ammonia pipeline in the Kupyansky district was damaged during shelling. Then a headquarters was deployed on the territory to eliminate the consequences of a pipe depressurization.

In May, the Ukrainian authorities named a condition for the possible transit of ammonia through the country. According to a representative of the Ukrainian Cabinet, Kiev may consider such a possibility if the grain deal is expanded. “This is an expansion of the geography of the agreement and the list of goods [для экспорта по коридору]. Then it could serve the interests of our country, ”a Reuters source explained.

