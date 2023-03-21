Expert Plugov: in April-May, retail prices for rice may rise by 10-20 percent

Against the backdrop of an increase in wholesale prices for rice by 10-30 percent, retail prices may also increase. Alexey Plugov, General Director of the AB-Center Expert and Analytical Center for Agribusiness, in a conversation with NEWS.ru predictedthat already in April-May they will rise by 10-20 percent.

“After the increase in wholesale rice prices, retail prices will begin to rise after two to three weeks. I do not think that rice will rise in price by 30 percent, but by 10-20 percent is quite possible,” he said. At the same time, as the new crop is harvested, prices will begin to decline.

plows also addedthat at present there are no official statistics on wholesale prices for rice for February-March. However, according to him, as of mid-March, they rose by 37.4 percent in annual terms. “And in retail, according to Rosstat, polished rice has risen in price by 20.5 percent over the year,” the expert added.

Earlier, the Ministry of Agriculture noted that there are no grounds for rising prices for rice in the country. With these words, the department commented on the message of Kommersant that manufacturers warned retailers about raising prices by 10-30 percent.