Through social networks in these hours it is pointed out that Hogwarts Legacysix weeks after release, suffered a sharp drop in concurrent Steam users and that only one small percentage have completed the storyline. These arguments are used to criticize the game, but exactly what is the situation and what do the numbers indicated online mean?

Let’s start by specifying the figures in question. First of all, let’s remember that the peak of players at launch was 879,308 users on Steam, to which PS5 and Xbox Series X | S obviously should be added (but we have no data to that effect). In the last week, however, the maximum number does not exceed 100,000 and on average settles on peaks of 70,000 players. A noticeable decline, though perfectly in line with single player games which are completed and set aside. Furthermore, taking the peak of the last 24 hours (69,668) as a reference, Hogwarts Legacy would still be the 18th game on Steam with the most active users. In short, the Warner Bros. game is performing no differently than many others and above it there are practically only multiplayer and “as a service” games.

The second argument is related to the fact that a minimum number of people is completing the game. The final boss trophy has a percentage of 24.9% on Steam and 26.4% on PlayStation 5. Hogwarts Legacy is therefore abandoned by most players before the final? Yes, but it’s not strange. If we take beloved and best-selling games such as The Witcher 3 and Skyrim, we see that the final trophies have similar percentages (23.7% the first, 31.5% the second). Red Dead Redemption 2 settles for 22%, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order 30% and Mass Effect Legendary Edition 33%. Elden Ring has three final trophies, but the most earned is 26.6%. The truth then is that Hogwarts Legacy is still in line with the typical achievements of single player games. Also, considering the amount of side events and the fact that it’s still sufficiently played, it’s believable that a good chunk of users simply have yet to finish the game.

Hogwarts Legacy can certainly be criticized, both objectively and subjectively, but the numbers circulating on the net right now do not indicate that the game is not having success. Furthermore, Warner Bros. wants to continue the series so it is clear that the results are more than positive.