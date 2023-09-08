UkraineDid or did Elon Musk fail a Ukrainian attack by knocking out his satellites? Kyiv says so and is furious. Musk himself denies the allegations, which are made in his biography to be published next week. “Ukraine was very happy with Musk’s service at first,” says defense expert Patrick Bolder. “Now it appears that this collaboration has simply not been thought through properly.”
Mark van Assen
Latest update:
20:47
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Expert #Elon #Musk #drug #dealer #offering #free #satellites #making #demands
Leave a Reply