Judgments | The founder of the collapsed crypto exchange was sentenced to more than 11,000 years in prison

The founder of the cryptocurrency exchange Thodex and his two siblings received a long sentence for money laundering, fraud and the establishment of a criminal organization.

Turkish cryptocurrency boss Faruk Fatih Özer and his two siblings have each been sentenced to 11,196 years in prison in Turkey for embezzling millions of dollars in investor funds.

They talk about it, among other things BBC and news agency AFP.

The cryptocurrency exchange Thodex, founded by 29-year-old Özer, collapsed in 2021, after which Özer fled to Albania with investors’ funds. Earlier this year, he was extradited back to Turkey.

On Thursday, a Turkish court found Özer and his siblings guilty of money laundering, fraud and the establishment of a criminal organization. All three were given equally long prison terms.

Özer told the court that he “wouldn’t have acted so amateurishly” if his intention was to start a criminal organization.

“I am smart enough to lead any institution on earth,” Anadolu quoted him as saying.

Prosecutors According to the news agency AFP, Özer transferred 250 million lira investments to three secret accounts when he fled Turkey. According to AFP, most of the money would have ended up in a bank in Malta. When Kryptopöss crashes in 2021, the amount corresponds to about 30 million dollars.

The prosecutors estimate that the total losses incurred by Thodex investors were about 356 million lira, or about 13 million dollars. At the time of the collapse of the crypto exchange, the amount corresponded to approximately 43 million dollars.

According to the Turkish media Anadolu, the prosecutors had even demanded a prison sentence of more than 40,000 years for Özer, the news agency AFP reports.

Long prison sentences have become more common in Turkey since the country abolished the death penalty in 2004 to advance its bid to join the European Union.

Cryptocurrencies have been popular in Turkey due to the devaluation of the lira.