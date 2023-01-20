Expensive fuel, skyrocketing diesel and petrol prices: speculation is on the alert

It doesn’t stop there price rush Of diesel And gas while the theme of expensive fuel continues to hold sway in the media circle. As noted by Daily Relay the green price (do it yourself) rises today to around 1.83 euros per litre, while the diesel it is close to 1.88. The served one is no better, which instead travels around 1.964 euros per liter for the gas and 2.013 euros per liter for the diesel. Even on the diplomatic front the situation is not rosy: the comparison between government and trade associations, called yesterday, did not produce the desired results. The acronyms, after the “disappointing” table with the executive, in fact confirmed it strike for January 25-26.

In this framework, so effervescent, it is therefore necessary to pay attention to the much discussed speculation which is behind the galloping increase in petrol and diesel prices. A hot front on which the government has already moved by issuing a measure by means of a decree ordering the distributors to exhibit, in addition to the price tag applied that is free, even that of the national average. In this way, a user has the right to choose based on the indicated price: if it is too high compared to the national averageit is obvious that there is something that does not convince and it is right that we have freedom of choice in this sense.

Expensive fuel, petrol and diesel at the top: here are the suspicious brands in the sights of the Antitrust

But not only government action. Also there Guardia di Finanza, the Antitrust and Agcom they have moved to better understand who is violating the laws of the free market. In particular, the Antitrust investigation that hit the headlines a few days ago was based precisely on the price differences with respect to the national averages, shown in the placards of some distributors.

In particular, the brands targeted by the survey were: Ip, Eni, Esso, Tamoil and Q8. The investigations, directed by the Special Antitrust Unit of the Guardia di Finanza, are actually still ongoing. But what now seems clear is that the distributors would not under observation for having unjustifiably increased i pricesbut also for failure transmission of the latter on the portal of the Ministry of Transport.

