There is just over a month left for the virtual reality device to PlayStation 5 is presented in stores, this with highly anticipated games such as Horizon: Call of the Mountain and also update Gran Turismo 7. However, they are not the only titles that will be worth acquiring, since there will be at least 30 available at launch.

Here the list:

–After the Fall (Vertigo Games)

–Altair Breaker (Thirdverse)

–Before Your Eyes (Skybound Interactive)

– Cities VR (Fast Travel Games)

–Cosmonious High (Owlchemy Labs)

– Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition (Survios)

–The Dark Pictures: Switchback (Supermassive)

–Demeo (Resolution Games)

– Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate (MyDearest Inc., Perp Games)

– Fantavision 202X (Cosmo Machia, Inc.)

– Gran Turismo 7

–Horizon Call of the Mountain (Firesprite, Guerrilla)

– Job Simulator (Owlchemy Labs)

– Jurassic World Aftermath (Coatsink)

–Kayaking VR: Mirage (Better Than Life)

– Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat! (Gemdrops, Inc.)

– The Last Clockwinder (Pontoco/Cyan Worlds)

– The Light Brigade (Funktronic Labs)

– Moss 1 & 2 Remaster (Polyarc)

–NFL Pro Era (StatusPro)

– No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

– Pavlov VR (Vankrupt)

– Pistol Whip (Cloudhead)

– Puzzling Places (Realities)

–Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

– Rez Infinite (Enhance)

–Song in the Smoke (17 Bit)

– Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition (ILMxLAB)

–Synth Riders (Kluge Interactive)

– The Tale of Onogoro (Amata KK)

– Tentacle (Return)

– Tetris Effect: Connected (Enhance)

–Thumper (Drool LLC)

– The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners: Ch. 2: Retribution (Skydance)

– Vacation Simulator (Owlchemy Labs)

– What the Bat (Triband)

– Zenith: The Last City (Ramen VR, free upgrade)

Remember that the device PSVR 2 the February 22. Not all the games would necessarily come out on the same day, but rather in the first few weeks that they go on sale.

Via: PlayStation

Editor’s note: Wow, Sony is betting a lot on having this experience as soon as possible, but we need to know more reviews and see those verdicts. Personally, Horizon’s one catches my attention.