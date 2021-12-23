THQ Nordic has released a new one trailer from Expeditions: Rome to show some places of the Gaul and Africa that we will visit during the game, which we remind you to be out on PC on January 20, 2022.

The film is basically a series of panoramas showing the scenarios and architectures of the two territories, very distant from each other. Obviously, Gaul appears darker and more Nordic in the atmosphere, while Africa is much more sunny, even if there is no lack of mysterious and disturbing places.

Expeditions: Rome is a Role playing game with turn-based combat and strategic elements that promises to make us live an exciting adventure in the times of ancient Rome. The combat system was the subject of another recent trailer.

Let’s read the plot of the game:

Play as a young Legate, who fled Rome after his father was murdered by an unknown political opponent and forced to join a military campaign to put down a Greek revolt. Step by step you will increase your military prowess, improve in combat and become a Legate that everyone will learn to respect and fear. In Expeditions: Rome you will impose the will of Rome through your actions on the world chessboard, from the bright blue coasts of Greece to the dense forests of Gaul. You will decide what image to give of you and of Rome. Will you strike with an iron fist or will you be an eloquent speaker? Will you embrace the political traditions of the Republic or will you make your way through the intricate political scene of the Roman Senate? Each choice will affect the fate of your legion, your closest companions, and Rome itself.

While you’re at it, also try the Expeditions: Rome demo.