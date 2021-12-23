The Netherlands has settled the quarrel with Russia after that country, according to the navy, carried out fake attacks with fighter aircraft on a frigate near the Black Sea earlier this year.











The two countries have made new agreements to operate safely and thus prevent dangerous situations in the future. The previous treaty had not been amended since 1990.

The Sr. Ms Evertsen was on training ground with a British fleet in the Black Sea in June when Russian warplanes carrying bombs, according to the navy, repeatedly flew so low that the ship’s commander could see the pilots. The frigate’s electronic equipment was also disrupted and they carried out mock attacks.

Commander George Pastoor and outgoing minister Ank Bijleveld called the aggressive behavior of the Russians ‘irresponsible’ at the time and the Netherlands complained to the Russian authorities. According to the Russians, they intervened to prevent the Dutch frigate from entering Russian waters. According to the Russians, they flew at a safe distance from the ship.

Negotiations for a new treaty had already started before the Black Sea incident this summer, but talks have resumed between the two navies since then. It has now been agreed, among other things, that the two navies will not sail or fly over too close to each other and how they can communicate better with each other in the future.



