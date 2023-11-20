Shaaban Bilal (Tunisia, Cairo)

International reports, experts, and analysts expected that the Tunisian economy would regain its growth rates that were before the Corona pandemic, by mid-2030, based on many indicators, despite the presence of many problems that are still outstanding.

Tunisian economic analyst Munther Thabet said that major indicators of economic balances have improved as a result of the undeclared austerity policy, the payment of external debt services, and the completion of more than 90% of the debts scheduled to be repaid during the current year.

Thabet explained in a statement to Al-Ittihad that inflation can be controlled despite its rise to more than 9%, which is a high but reasonable rate in light of the scarcity of external financial resources and multiple economic crises such as Corona, pointing out that there is a problem with regard to reviving investment, which requires the need to remove barriers. Bureaucracy that hinders foreign investment.

The economic analyst stated that the return of phosphate production to high levels, the remittances of workers abroad, and the success of the tourist season saved the economic situation in Tunisia, indicating that what is currently required is to maintain this level, especially since the main challenge is to reduce the level of fiscal pressure to expand the processes of attracting foreign investment from abroad. .

Thabet pointed out the importance of the cleansing process that the country’s economic system witnessed, in addition to rationalizing the management of the human resources of the administrative apparatus and rationalizing the state’s public expenditures. He pointed out that the file of financial cleansing of public institutions would restore the levels of economic growth to their previous levels because the level of debt of public institutions was in the form of A burden on the state to save it from bankruptcy.

For his part, the head of the Free Tunisia Forum, Hazem Al-Qasouri, believes that the Tunisian economy, like the economies of the world, went through a major crisis, in addition to facing the challenges of the “Black Decade” crisis of the alliance of terrorism and corruption, and despite that, it was able to achieve balance, through self-reliance, entering into a policy of austerity, and continuing The war on terrorism and corruption and opening the file of stolen funds and tax evasion.

Al-Qosuri said in a statement to Al-Ittihad that Tunisia today is the one that sets its priorities, and that the financial institutions are not the ones that decide to support policies of political and economic intervention, noting that economic reports inside and outside Tunisia confirm an improvement in economic growth indicators despite the economic difficulties, which makes… Dispensing with the International Monetary Fund loan estimated at about $1.9 billion is possible.

The World Bank expected the inflation rate in Tunisia to decline slightly due to a relatively large gap in production in the post-health pandemic phase and the slight increase in public sector wages after concluding an agreement between the government and the General Labor Union last year, indicating that the prospects in the medium term depend on continuing the pace of ambition. For reforms, adequate financing conditions and stability of international energy prices, especially hydrocarbons.