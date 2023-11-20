Ahmed Atef (Cairo)

The Egyptian authorities announced that they had received more than 6,000 foreigners and 236 wounded Palestinians through the Rafah border crossing since the outbreak of war in the Gaza Strip on October 7.

The press center of the State Information Service stated in a statement yesterday, “Egypt continued to receive the injured, foreign nationals, holders of dual nationalities, and Egyptians through the Rafah crossing, and the total amount received reached 6,713 foreign nationals, holders of dual nationalities, and 929 Egyptians.”

He added: “The total number of injured people who were received through the Rafah crossing for treatment in Egyptian hospitals reached 236 injured people and 197 companions.”

Regarding the entry of aid, the center said: “Egypt continued its efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, and the volume of aid available in the Al-Arish area reached about 9,205 tons, and the Egyptian Red Crescent and other civil institutions provided most of that aid.”

Regional and international institutions also provided humanitarian aid to the sector, including “the World Food Programme, UNICEF, World Health Organization, and the Relief and Works of Palestine Refugees – UNRWA,” according to the Egyptian statement, in addition to many Arab and foreign countries.

According to the same source, “the number of air bridge flights that provided aid reached 158 aircraft, while the total number delivered to the Palestinian side since the beginning of the aid flow reached 1,284 trucks loaded with aid.”

“The truck load included 2,146 tons of medicines and medical supplies, 238 tons of fuel, 4,668 tons of food, 4,260 tons of water, 1,169 tons of other relief materials, 78 tons of tents and tarpaulins, and 16 ambulances,” according to the same source.

On October 21, the first relief convoy entered Gaza, including 20 trucks, mostly medical and food supplies, 13 days after the start of the war on the Strip and the bombing of the Rafah crossing.

Local, international and international sources stated that what enters the sector does not represent “a drop in the ocean of its needs,” especially with the worsening conditions as a result of the ongoing war since last October 7.