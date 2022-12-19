Lusail, Qatar.- The story of Lionel Messi continues to grow both at the club level and in the senior team. This Sunday, December 18, he won the title that was missing in his showcase, the World Cup title after defeating France on penalties at the Lusail Stadium.

The 22nd version of the big event took place in Qatar 2022. Today the curtain closed seeing Argentina be champion for the third time, but especially the “10” of the Albiceleste who made it clear that the retirement will not come after this unforgettable moment, but he wants to experience certain matches as world champion.

“I love football, I love what I do. I enjoy being in the national team and I want to continue living a few more games being World Champion. This [La Copa del Mundo] is what I was missing. He is here now,” the Argentine prodigy declared on Public TV.

The man from Rosario, at 35, lifted a new trophy in his career, something that seems easy but along the way Argentina suffered due to the defeat against Saudi Arabia, a situation that worried the world because the story of Lio Messi in this World Cup could finish early

Hand in hand with ‘La Pulga’ Argentina linked victories: Mexico (2-0), Poland (2-0), Australia (2-1), Croatia (3-0) and two draws: the Netherlands (2-2) and France (2-2) to later celebrate the victory on penalties. This Sunday, in addition to the victory, also the champion’s cup.

Lionel Messi makes his record bigger. With the title in Qatar 2022, this is the high number of trophies that he has achieved in his career wearing the jersey of Argentina, FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain in prestigious tournaments.

LaLiga (10), Champions League (4), Spanish Super Cups (8), Copas del Rey (7), European Super Cups (3) and Club World Cups (3).

League 1 (1). French Super Cup (1)

World Cup (1) Copa América (1), Finalissima (1), U-20 World Cup (1) and an Olympic medal.